Share Markets Remain On Edge, Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty Ends Under 24,400

Indian equity benchmarks remained largely rangebound on Thursday, with a mild negative bias persisting through the session despite a recovery from the day's lows. The market saw selective buying in realty, FMCG and IT stocks, while weakness in metals, private banks and pharmaceutical shares capped gains.

The BSE Sensex closed the session near 78,100, rising more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading under 24,400, slipping 40 points.

Sensex, Nifty Recover From Intraday Lows

At around 2 PM IST, the Sensex was trading at 77,984, up around 18 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,392, down 44 points or 0.18 per cent.

The Nifty had slipped to an intraday low of 24,311 before recovering, reflecting a cautious trading environment as investors bought at lower levels while remaining wary of uncertain global cues.

Smallcaps Outperform Broader Market

The broader market showed greater resilience compared with the frontline indices.

The Nifty Bank declined 0.44 per cent to 57,629, while the Nifty Midcap 100 was nearly unchanged, slipping 0.05 per cent to 63,994.

Small-cap stocks performed relatively better, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.25 per cent to 19,871. The performance kept overall market breadth relatively balanced despite weakness in the benchmark Nifty.

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Realty, FMCG And IT Stocks Gain

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty emerged as the top performer, advancing 0.78 per cent, helped by gains in stocks including Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers.

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.52 per cent, while Nifty IT gained 0.36 per cent on buying interest in select technology counters, including Tech Mahindra.

Metal, Private Banks Drag

The Nifty Metal index was the biggest sectoral laggard, declining 1.07 per cent. Stocks such as Hindalco, NALCO and Vedanta remained under pressure.

Private banking stocks also weighed on the market, with the Nifty Private Bank index falling 0.50 per cent. ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda traded lower.

The Nifty Pharma index also declined 0.43 per cent.

DIIs Cushion FII Selling

Institutional flows continued to provide an important support to domestic equities.

The latest available provisional cash-market data for August 12 showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,002.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 5,841.66 crore.

Global Markets, Crude Oil In Focus

Global cues remained mixed during the session. Japan's Nikkei gained more than 1 per cent, while Chinese equities traded lower.

Brent crude remained elevated around the $88-$89 per barrel range, keeping concerns over inflation and the rupee in focus. The US dollar also strengthened to a two-week high amid continued uncertainty in the Middle East.