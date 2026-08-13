Gautam Gambhir’s Job In Trouble? BCCI’s Decision Comes With 2 Big Factors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI maintains Gautam Gambhir's coaching role despite scrutiny.

Team's ongoing Test transition warrants giving Gambhir more time.

Key player injuries influenced recent disappointing match outcomes.

Gambhir remains white-ball coach until 2027 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir's position as India's head coach has faced growing scrutiny following a string of disappointing results across formats. However, despite mounting criticism, the BCCI is not currently considering a change at the top, according to a report by RevSportz.

BCCI Sees Test Team In Transition

Gambhir's Test record has come under the scanner after India suffered major defeats at home against New Zealand and South Africa. The team also faces a difficult road towards the 2027 World Test Championship final.

Despite that, the BCCI reportedly recognises that Indian cricket is going through a transition in the longest format.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Retirement Confirmation? Report Reveals His Possible Last ODI

The retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have forced India to rebuild their Test side around a younger core, with Shubman Gill now leading the team.

The board is therefore understood to be willing to give Gambhir more time rather than make a coaching change midway through the transition.

Injuries Also A Factor In BCCI's Decision

Injuries are reportedly another major reason behind the BCCI's stance. There is a belief within the board that some of India's recent Test results could have been different had key players remained available.

Gill's injury during the South Africa series is believed to be one such example. India are still dealing with fitness concerns ahead of their upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar are among the notable players unavailable for the series.

The report also states that VVS Laxman is comfortable in his current role as head of cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. An interim Test coach is therefore unlikely, especially with only two series remaining in the current WTC cycle after the Sri Lanka tour.

As for white-ball cricket, Gambhir is reportedly set to continue as head coach until at least the 2027 ODI World Cup, despite India's recent struggles on the tour of Ireland and England.