Kanwar Yatra Ends, Haridwar Faces Massive Waste Crisis As 7,000 Tonnes Of Trash Pile Up: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haridwar faces 7,000 tonnes of post-Kanwar Yatra waste.

Sacred ghats, Mela Ground, and changing rooms show extensive litter.

Special cleanup campaign deployed 1,000 workers and 80 vehicles.

Drone cameras and solar sensor bins aid recovery efforts.

The annual Kanwar Yatra has concluded in Haridwar, with around 48.04 million pilgrims collecting holy Ganga water before returning to their respective destinations.

But the departure of millions of devotees has left the city facing another challenge: cleaning up the large quantities of waste scattered across the sacred ghats and surrounding areas.

According to a News18 Hindi report, around 7,000 metric tonnes of garbage have accumulated across the Mela Ground following the yatra. The municipal corporation and district administration have now launched a special cleanliness campaign that will continue until August 18.

Kanwar Yatra concludes in Haridwar...



Millions of devotees of Lord Shiva, Kanwariya's attain salvation leaving behind 7,000 metric tonnes of garbage, undergarments, bottles filled with Urine across Ganga ghat and Har Ki Pauri.



Har Har Mahadev 𓉸𓆗🔱 pic.twitter.com/Nw8001IY3T — D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 12, 2026

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Garbage, Discarded Items Pile Up At Ganga Ghats

Visuals circulating online showed piles of waste across areas used by the pilgrims. Discarded clothing, including undergarments, bottles containing urine, slippers and Kanwar structures could be seen lying around the area.

The conditions at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar’s most prominent ghat among more than 100 along the Ganga, were also reported to be unhygienic. Bottles containing urine and large quantities of garbage were found in women’s changing rooms at the ghat.

Discarded slippers were also seen scattered across the area, while sanitation workers used shovels to clear the accumulated waste.

1,000 Sanitation Workers Deployed For Cleanup

Under orders from Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar, the special cleanliness drive began on August 12 and will continue through August 18, News18 Hindi reported.

Around 1,000 additional sanitation workers have been brought in from outside Haridwar for the campaign. More than 80 vehicles have also been deployed to collect and transport the accumulated garbage.

The authorities are using drone cameras to identify sanitation problems and locate large piles of waste so that cleaning teams can be sent to the affected spots without delay.

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‘Solar Sensor’ Bins, NGOs Join Cleanliness Drive

Trials of ‘solar sensor’ dustbins have also begun as part of the effort. The bins are designed to alert authorities when they become full, allowing waste to be cleared more quickly.

Local NGOs, civil society organisations and ‘Swachhta Doots’ have also been deployed at the ghats. Besides helping manage cleanliness operations, they are working to raise awareness among visitors about keeping the areas clean.

The campaign is expected to continue until August 18 as authorities work to clear the waste left behind after the massive annual pilgrimage.