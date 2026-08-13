WATCH: Edgbaston Goes Dark As Solar Eclipse Takes Over The Hundred Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A partial solar eclipse dramatically darkened Edgbaston during the match.

The celestial event peaked at 91.76% coverage, creating surreal conditions.

Stadium floodlights allowed uninterrupted play amidst the unusual darkness.

Solar Eclipse The Hundred: The Hundred 2026 produced an extraordinary visual moment on Wednesday as the sky above Edgbaston darkened during the Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London clash. With a partial solar eclipse taking place at the same time as the match, players and spectators were treated to an unusual cricketing backdrop as the stadium lights illuminated the ground while daylight faded around them. The match began at 6:30pm local time on August 12, just minutes after the eclipse had started at around 6:15pm.

The celestial event reached its peak at 7:11pm, when 91.76% of the Sun was covered, before gradually ending at 8:05pm.

Edgbaston Floodlights Light Up During Eclipse

As the Moon moved across the Sun, the conditions around Edgbaston became noticeably darker, creating an almost surreal atmosphere inside the stadium.

The floodlights were already in use, adding to the spectacle as the match continued.

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Despite the unusual conditions, there was no disruption to the contest. Players continued with the 100-ball game as scheduled, while fans in the stands were able to enjoy the rare combination of live cricket and a major astronomical event.

Rather than becoming a distraction, the changing light appeared to add another layer to an already memorable evening at Edgbaston.

MI London Hold Off Birmingham Phoenix

The remarkable setting was followed by a closely fought contest on the field.

MI London posted 157/6 from their 100 balls, with Nicholas Pooran providing an important contribution of 36 from 21 deliveries.

Jason Roy also chipped in with 26 off 21 balls as MI London built a competitive total.

Birmingham Phoenix mounted a strong response but ultimately fell narrowly short. They finished on 155/7, losing the match by just two runs.

Joe Weatherley led the Phoenix scoring with 42 from 31 balls, while Rehan Ahmed added a rapid 23 off only 11 deliveries.

The result brought another dramatic finish to a match already made memorable by the eclipse. Birmingham Phoenix ended the campaign at the bottom of the table, while MI London, despite securing victory, were unable to claim a playoff place.