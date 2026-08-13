Rohit Sharma Retirement Confirmed? Report Reveals His Possible Last ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma reportedly committed to a new 40-episode reality show.

The show's multi-month schedule might clash with his ODI cricket.

This reignites debate over his unannounced ODI retirement speculation.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Rohit Sharma's ODI future has once again come under the scanner after a new report linked the former India captain to a major television commitment. If the reported schedule of the project is accurate, the time required for the show could make it difficult for Rohit to continue playing international cricket through the remainder of the year.

The latest claim has come from Sushant Mehta of Sports Yaari, who reported that Rohit has committed to hosting a new reality show with a reported 40-episode schedule. The project is expected to run across several months, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation over whether Rohit will continue playing ODIs.

Importantly, Rohit has not announced his ODI retirement, and the show itself does not confirm that he will retire. The retirement angle stems from the reported scale of his television commitment and its potential clash with India's international schedule.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Why The TV Commitment Matters

According to Sushant Mehta, Rohit's show is planned as an Indian version of the popular Family Feud format, with 40 episodes of around one hour each reportedly planned for Sony's platforms. His post on X said the episodes are scheduled to air on weekends.

Recent reports also indicate that Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new Rohit Sharma show through a teaser, although Sony has not publicly disclosed all the details of the programme, including its exact format and premiere date.

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That distinction is important. The existence of the show is supported by the Sony announcement, while the 40-episode and extended commitment details come from reports and Sushant Mehta's claim.

If Rohit is required to shoot regularly over several months, particularly for a weekend television programme involving 40 episodes, balancing that commitment with India's ODI calendar could become complicated.

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🚨🚨ROHIT SHARMA'S RETIREMENT IS NOW 1000% CONFIRMED



Sushant Mehta 🗣️: Rohit Sharma’s retirement is almost confirmed after the WI series because Rohit has to do a reality show for the next five months, every Saturday and Sunday. He has to shoot 40 episodes, and Rohit has… pic.twitter.com/reUSZSFNYv — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) August 12, 2026

West Indies Series Could Become Crucial

India's next ODI assignment is the three-match home series against West Indies.

The first ODI is scheduled for September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the second in Guwahati on September 30 and the third in New Chandigarh on October 3.

Therefore, if Rohit were to decide that the West Indies series is his final ODI assignment, the third ODI in New Chandigarh on October 3 would be his final match for India in the format.

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That remains a hypothetical scenario, not a confirmed retirement date.

Rohit's ODI future had already been heavily debated after India's England series. He scored 138 in the third ODI at Lord's, but India lost the match and the series 2-1. Before that game, there had been widespread speculation that it could be his final appearance. Rohit subsequently brushed aside the retirement noise, while captain Shubman Gill said there had been no indication from Rohit that he was planning to retire.

What Happens If Rohit Chooses To Retire?

The timing of the reported television commitment could become significant for India's 2027 World Cup plans.

Rohit remains an active ODI player and has not publicly announced his retirement from the format. But if the reported six-month television commitment requires substantial shooting time, continuing alongside India's ODI programme would demand a major scheduling arrangement.

That is why the latest report has reignited the retirement debate.

For now, Rohit's television debut is real, the reported 40-episode commitment is being widely circulated, but his retirement after the West Indies series has not been confirmed.

If the retirement call does come after the series, October 3, 2026, in New Chandigarh could become Rohit Sharma's final ODI for India.