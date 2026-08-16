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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Ball Hits Wicket But Batsman Not Out! Cameron Green Gets Stunning Lifeline

WATCH: Ball Hits Wicket But Batsman Not Out! Cameron Green Gets Stunning Lifeline

Cameron Green survived after Taskin Ahmed’s delivery hit the stumps without dislodging the bails, helping Australia fight back against Bangladesh in Darwin.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cameron Green survived dismissal as ball hit stumps, bails remained intact.
  • Green's half-century reduced Bangladesh's significant lead effectively.
  • Hasan Mahmud maintained pressure, taking crucial early Australian wickets.

Cameron Green AUS vs BAN Test: Cameron Green survived one of the most extraordinary moments of the Australia vs Bangladesh Test in Darwin when the Australian all-rounder was seemingly bowled, only for the bails to remain firmly in place. The incident occurred during Australia's second innings on Day 3 at Marrara Stadium. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed found the inside edge of Green's bat, sending the ball into the leg stump, yet, despite making contact, the bails somehow stayed put.

The ball then raced away to the boundary, turning what appeared to be a dismissal into a remarkable four-run escape for Green.

Green Survives After Ball Hits Stumps

Australia were 107/3 when the incident unfolded, with Green batting on just 12 from 25 deliveries and his team still 121 runs behind Bangladesh.

Taskin could only watch in disbelief as his delivery struck the stumps without completing the dismissal.

Read More: Rohit Sharma’s Future Sparks BCCI Rift? Selectors 'Unhappy' With Secretary

The Bangladesh bowler was visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity, while Green received an enormous slice of fortune.

The reprieve proved valuable for Australia as Green settled in and helped his side reduce Bangladesh's advantage during the remainder of the day's play.

By stumps, Green was still unbeaten on 43 from 86 balls, while Australia had reached 161/4, and has now completed his half-century.

Bangladesh's lead had therefore been reduced to 67 runs, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the next day's action.

Hasan Mahmud Keeps Australia Under Pressure

While Green enjoyed a remarkable escape, Bangladesh's bowlers continued to apply pressure throughout the Australian innings.

The hosts lost both their opening batters cheaply before tea. Jake Weatherald was dismissed for a duck, while Travis Head departed for 17 after both batsmen chopped deliveries from Hasan Mahmud onto their stumps while attempting cut shots.

Those dismissals left Australia struggling at 37/2 and added to Bangladesh's growing control over the Test.

Mahmud finished the day with figures of 2/33, taking his match tally to eight wickets. He had already produced a spectacular 6/55 in Australia's first innings, helping restrict the hosts to just 198.

Bangladesh's first-innings advantage has kept them firmly in the contest, but Green's unexpected reprieve has given Australia has renewed hope of mounting a fightback in Darwin.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual event occurred involving Cameron Green in the Test match?

During Australia's second innings, the ball hit Cameron Green's leg stump, but the bails remained on. This turned a potential dismissal into four runs instead.

Who was bowling when Cameron Green's bails stayed on?

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was the bowler. He found Green's inside edge, sending the ball into the leg stump without dislodging the bails.

How did Cameron Green's reprieve impact his performance?

Green settled in after the incident, helping reduce Bangladesh's advantage. He was still unbeaten on 43 runs from 86 balls by stumps on Day 3.

Which Bangladesh bowler applied significant pressure on Australia's top order?

Hasan Mahmud continued to apply pressure, taking 2/33 in Australia's second innings. He dismissed both opening batters, Jake Weatherald and Travis Head.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
AUS Vs BAN Hasan Mahmud Cameron Green Pat Cummins
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