WATCH: Ball Hits Wicket But Batsman Not Out! Cameron Green Gets Stunning Lifeline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cameron Green survived dismissal as ball hit stumps, bails remained intact.

Green's half-century reduced Bangladesh's significant lead effectively.

Hasan Mahmud maintained pressure, taking crucial early Australian wickets.

Cameron Green AUS vs BAN Test: Cameron Green survived one of the most extraordinary moments of the Australia vs Bangladesh Test in Darwin when the Australian all-rounder was seemingly bowled, only for the bails to remain firmly in place. The incident occurred during Australia's second innings on Day 3 at Marrara Stadium. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed found the inside edge of Green's bat, sending the ball into the leg stump, yet, despite making contact, the bails somehow stayed put.

The ball then raced away to the boundary, turning what appeared to be a dismissal into a remarkable four-run escape for Green.

Green Survives After Ball Hits Stumps

Australia were 107/3 when the incident unfolded, with Green batting on just 12 from 25 deliveries and his team still 121 runs behind Bangladesh.

Taskin could only watch in disbelief as his delivery struck the stumps without completing the dismissal.

Read More: Rohit Sharma’s Future Sparks BCCI Rift? Selectors 'Unhappy' With Secretary

The Bangladesh bowler was visibly frustrated by the missed opportunity, while Green received an enormous slice of fortune.

The reprieve proved valuable for Australia as Green settled in and helped his side reduce Bangladesh's advantage during the remainder of the day's play.

By stumps, Green was still unbeaten on 43 from 86 balls, while Australia had reached 161/4, and has now completed his half-century.

Bangladesh's lead had therefore been reduced to 67 runs, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the next day's action.

Hasan Mahmud Keeps Australia Under Pressure

While Green enjoyed a remarkable escape, Bangladesh's bowlers continued to apply pressure throughout the Australian innings.

The hosts lost both their opening batters cheaply before tea. Jake Weatherald was dismissed for a duck, while Travis Head departed for 17 after both batsmen chopped deliveries from Hasan Mahmud onto their stumps while attempting cut shots.

Those dismissals left Australia struggling at 37/2 and added to Bangladesh's growing control over the Test.

Mahmud finished the day with figures of 2/33, taking his match tally to eight wickets. He had already produced a spectacular 6/55 in Australia's first innings, helping restrict the hosts to just 198.

Bangladesh's first-innings advantage has kept them firmly in the contest, but Green's unexpected reprieve has given Australia has renewed hope of mounting a fightback in Darwin.