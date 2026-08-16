Rohit Sharma’s Future Sparks BCCI Rift? Selectors 'Unhappy' With Secretary: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI secretary indicated Rohit Sharma could continue playing for India.

Selectors reportedly disagreed, having privately informed Rohit otherwise.

This contradiction causes significant uncertainty regarding Rohit's ODI future.

Rohit Sharma Retirement Saga: Questions surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future have taken another turn, with a report claiming that members of the BCCI selection committee are unhappy with secretary Devajit Saikia over his recent comments on the former India captain. Rohit’s place in the Indian team has been the subject of growing discussion, although his form has not necessarily been the main concern. His age and fitness have increasingly become factors in conversations about his future.

Why Are BCCI Selectors Reportedly Unhappy?

Ahead of India’s third and final ODI against England in July, speculation intensified that the Lord’s clash could mark Rohit’s final appearance for the national side.

However, Saikia played down those reports. Speaking to PTI, the BCCI secretary indicated that no decision had been taken on Rohit’s future and suggested the veteran batter could continue representing India while remaining part of the team’s plans.

Read More: KL Rahul Injury: Fresh Update Emerges After Star’s Painful Exit

His comments have reportedly not gone down well with the selectors.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the selection committee was unhappy with Saikia’s public remarks because they allegedly contradicted the message communicated to Rohit Sharma about his future.

The report stated:

"Selectors are unhappy with Saikia's comments given that it came after they told Sharma that he would not be selected post the white-ball series in England,"

The contrasting positions have now added another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Rohit’s ODI career.

What Does This Mean For Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma remains a hugely experienced figure in Indian cricket, but the selectors are also looking ahead and assessing the team with future assignments in mind.

India’s next ODI series is against the West Indies, and the big question will be whether the former skipper remains part of the squad when the selection committee finalises its plans.

For now, there is no official confirmation that Rohit has been dropped from India’s ODI setup.

Saikia’s earlier comments indicate that the door remains open, while the reported stance of the selectors suggests the situation might be more complicated behind the scenes.

The developments also put the spotlight on how the BCCI will handle the transition involving one of India’s most accomplished white-ball players.