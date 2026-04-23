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HomeSportsCricketCricket Legend Or A Dog? Adam Gilchrist’s Post On ‘Ricky Ponting’ Goes Viral - Check Post

Cricket Legend Or A Dog? Adam Gilchrist’s Post On ‘Ricky Ponting’ Goes Viral - Check Post

Adam Gilchrist shared a hilarious encounter with a Golden Retriever named Ricky Ponting. See the viral photos and Gilly's funny caption here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Adam Gilchrist met a Golden Retriever named Ricky Ponting.
  • The dog wore a collar with the former cricketer's name.
  • Gilchrist shared photos humorously comparing the dog to Ponting.
  • The post brought lighthearted nostalgia and amusement to fans.

Cricket fans were treated to a dose of nostalgia and comedy today as Australian legend Adam Gilchrist shared a bizarrely brilliant update on his Instagram. While exploring the city, the former wicketkeeper ran into an old friend, or at least, a four-legged version of one.

Gilchrist posted a series of photos with a Golden Retriever he encountered, captioned: "Always great when you run into old mates unexpectedly." The punchline, however, lay in the details of the dog’s accessories.

Zooming In on the Legend

In a perfectly timed slide, Gilchrist zoomed in on the dog's collar to reveal the name: Ricky Ponting. To drive the point home, the legendary gloveman added a photo of the real Ricky Ponting’s face superimposed over the dog's head in the final slide.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381)

/p>

The dog, who actually has his own social media presence under the handle @goldenrickyponting, seemed more than happy to pose with the man who spent years keeping wickets behind the real Punter.

Also Read: WATCH: Violent Fight Erupts In Stands In IPL 2026 During Lucknow's Defeat

A Hit with the Fans

The post has quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments to joke about the "uncanny resemblance" and the dog's presumably "aggressive captaincy" in the local park.

In a season defined by high-pressure matches and tactical drama, Gilly’s lighthearted run-in serves as a reminder of the enduring bond and the shared sense of humour between the titans of the golden era of Australian cricket.

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Also Read: IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Head-To-Head: The Ultimate Statistical Breakdown Of IPL El-Classico

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Adam Gilchrist post on his Instagram?

Adam Gilchrist posted photos of himself with a Golden Retriever he met, humorously captioning it as running into an old mate.

Why did Adam Gilchrist's post involve Ricky Ponting?

The Golden Retriever's collar had the name 'Ricky Ponting' on it, leading Gilchrist to joke about meeting his former teammate in dog form.

Does the dog have its own social media account?

Yes, the Golden Retriever has its own social media presence under the handle @goldenrickyponting.

How did fans react to the post?

Fans reacted with amusement, commenting on the resemblance and joking about the dog's 'aggressive captaincy'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adam Gilchrist Ricky Ponting Adam Gilchrist Dog Post
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