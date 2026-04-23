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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Violent Fight Erupts In Stands In IPL 2026 During Lucknow's Defeat

WATCH: Violent Fight Erupts In Stands In IPL 2026 During Lucknow's Defeat

IPL 2026, MI vs LSG Fan-Fight: A violent fight broke out between fans during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match. Watch the viral video of the physical altercation at Ekana Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spectator fight erupted in stadium stands during IPL match.
  • Video shows escalated physical altercation, bystanders, and intervention.
  • Incident prompts review of stadium crowd management protocols.
  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in match.

IPL 2026, MI vs LSG Fan-Fight: While the action on the pitch proved disappointing for home supporters, a far more aggressive confrontation unfolded in the stands of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Wednesday. A video capturing a violent physical altercation between spectators has gone viral on social media, overshadowing the IPL 2026 fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The footage depicts a brutal exchange where one man is seen pushing another over a row of seating. The victim quickly retaliated, using a slipper as a weapon while bystanders looked on in shock. The brawl escalated with punches and kicks before security personnel were summoned to intervene.

Security Breach Amidst Matchday Tension

The incident occurred during the 32nd match of the season, a high-stakes encounter for the struggling Lucknow franchise. Spectators nearby were forced to move away as the fight spilled across multiple rows. The lack of immediate steward intervention has raised questions regarding crowd management protocols.

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Authorities are currently reviewing the mobile footage to identify the primary aggressors. While the cause of the dispute remains unconfirmed, the hostile atmosphere in the stadium reflected the growing frustration of a local fanbase witnessing their team’s fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Take Final Call On Availability For MI vs CSK: Chennai Coach's Big Statement

Lucknow Batting Collapse Seals Loss

On the field, the sporting contest was equally lopsided. Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 159/6 on a demanding surface, largely thanks to an unbeaten 43 from Ravindra Jadeja. The target of 160 proved insurmountable for a Lucknow side that appeared mentally and technically defeated from the outset.

The LSG run chase was defined by a catastrophic collapse. Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Aiden Markram were all dismissed for ducks. Only Mitchell Marsh provided resistance with a gritty 55, but his efforts were nullified by Jofra Archer, who claimed three wickets.

Also Read: Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder

Jadeja Stars as Royals Reign Supreme

Rajasthan's disciplined bowling unit exploited the slow nature of the Ekana pitch with clinical precision. Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma each claimed two wickets, while Jadeja’s economical spell earned him the Player of the Match award. The 40-run victory consolidates Rajasthan’s position at the top.

The contrasting scenes of violence in the bleachers and dominance on the grass have left the Lucknow franchise under heavy scrutiny. As the viral video continues to circulate, the BCCI is expected to seek a formal report from the stadium authorities regarding the safety lapse.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium during the MI vs LSG match?

A violent physical altercation between spectators occurred in the stands, overshadowing the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. A video of the incident has gone viral.

What actions were taken during the fan fight?

One man pushed another, who retaliated with a slipper. The brawl escalated with punches and kicks before security intervened to break it up.

What is being done about the incident?

Authorities are reviewing footage to identify aggressors. The BCCI is expected to request a report from stadium authorities regarding the safety lapse.

What was the outcome of the match itself?

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. LSG experienced a batting collapse, failing to chase a target of 160.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekana Stadium LSG Vs RR IPL 2026 Lucknow Fan-Fight
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