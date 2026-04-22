PSL 2026 Crisis: Mohammad Nawaz Caught In Drug Scandal; PCB Launches Urgent Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Cricket Board investigates all-rounder Nawaz for positive test.

Nawaz's T20 Blast contract with Surrey County cancelled due to violation.

Nawaz continues playing in Pakistan Super League amid investigation.

PCB to report findings to ICC within 24 hours.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a high-level investigation into all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz following a positive test for a recreational substance. The veteran cricketer, a regular fixture in the national white-ball setup, was flagged during routine anti-doping checks conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The samples were reportedly collected during the 2026 T20 World Cup held in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Nawaz, 32, featured in all seven matches for Pakistan during the tournament, which ended in a disappointing Super Eight exit for the Men in Green.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today." A PCB spokesperson told ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday

Surrey Deal Collapses Amid Legal Scrutiny

The fallout from the investigation has had immediate professional consequences for the spin-bowling all-rounder. Nawaz had recently secured a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB to participate in the upcoming T20 Blast in England. He was widely expected to join Surrey County Cricket Club this week.

However, in light of the positive test result, the English county side has reportedly cancelled the contract. This stunning reversal leaves Nawaz without a summer stint in the United Kingdom, as the PCB and ICC coordinate on the next steps of the disciplinary process.

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Participation in Domestic League Continues

Despite the ongoing inquiry, Nawaz has continued to represent the Multan Sultans in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He recently bowled three wicketless overs in a six-wicket victory over Rawalpindi, suggesting that no provisional ban has been implemented by domestic authorities yet.

The PCB has confirmed that it is following "due process" after being formally notified of the violation by the ICC. A final report regarding the cricketer’s future and any potential suspension is expected to be communicated to the global governing body within the next 24 hours.

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A Critical Moment for Player Conduct

This controversy adds a fresh layer of scrutiny to the conduct of Pakistan’s elite cricketers on the world stage. Nawaz, who has represented his country in nearly 100 T20 Internationals, now faces a potential career-threatening ban if found guilty of violating the board’s anti-doping regulations.

While the board has not yet detailed the specific substance involved, the precedent for such violations suggests a range of penalties from heavy fines to long-term suspensions. For now, the cricketing community awaits a formal verdict that will determine the fate of one of Pakistan's most experienced utility players.