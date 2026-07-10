Yogini Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashadha month, holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. This year, the sacred fast falls on Friday, July 10, 2026. According to traditional beliefs, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast with devotion is believed to help devotees seek relief from sins, suffering and severe illnesses while receiving the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Along with fasting, scriptures also prescribe certain rules that devotees are encouraged to follow throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Going On The Kanwar Yatra For The First Time? Know The Essential Rules, Dos And Don'ts

Seven Practices Traditionally Avoided During The Fast

1. Avoid Eating Rice

According to Hindu beliefs, rice should neither be cooked nor consumed on Ekadashi. Traditional scriptures associate eating rice on this day with an inauspicious act, making it one of the most important dietary restrictions observed during the fast.

2. Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves

Although Tulsi is considered extremely dear to Lord Vishnu, devotees traditionally refrain from plucking its leaves or offering water to the plant on Ekadashi. It is believed that Goddess Tulsi also observes a fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu on this sacred day.

3. Stay Away From Tamasic Foods

A pure and sattvic environment is encouraged throughout Ekadashi. Devotees traditionally avoid consuming meat, alcohol and eggs, along with onion, garlic and masoor dal.

4. Avoid Cutting Hair, Beard Or Nails

Religious beliefs consider haircuts, shaving and trimming nails on Ekadashi to be inauspicious. It is traditionally believed that these activities may have an unfavourable effect on planetary influences.

5. Refrain From Anger And Arguments

Devotees are advised to remain calm, avoid harsh speech and stay away from gossip or criticism. Religious traditions state that unnecessary conflicts may diminish the spiritual merit associated with the fast.

6. Observe Brahmacharya

Maintaining celibacy is regarded as an important aspect of the Ekadashi observance. Traditional beliefs also encourage devotees to keep their thoughts and actions spiritually focused throughout the day and night.

7. Do Not Harm Trees Or Plants

Plucking leaves, breaking branches or causing damage to living plants is considered inappropriate on Yogini Ekadashi, according to customary religious practices.

ALSO READ: Is July 10 Or July 11 The Right Day To Break Your Fast? Correct Muhurat Date And Rules For Yogini Ekadashi Fast

Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Important Parana Rules To Follow

Breaking the fast, known as Parana, is considered an equally significant part of the Ekadashi observance. According to traditional customs:

Devotees should avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara, the first five to six hours of Dwadashi.

The fast is traditionally concluded after consuming Panchamrit and Tulsi leaves that have first been offered to Lord Vishnu.

Before performing Parana, devotees are encouraged to offer food, grains, clothes or dakshina to a Brahmin or a person in need.

While rice is prohibited on Ekadashi, religious beliefs consider its consumption during the Dwadashi Parana meal essential for completing the fast according to tradition.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]