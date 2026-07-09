Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogini Ekadashi, July 10, 2026, grants spiritual liberation and prosperity.

Fast breaking (Parana) requires strict adherence to scripturally prescribed rules.

Avoid Hari Vasara and midday; break fast 1:50-4:36 PM.

Specific rituals including bathing and satvik food ensure benefits.

The Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, July 10, 2026. This Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is considered the most important of the 24 Ekadashis. According to religious beliefs, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast liberates one from sins, increases happiness and prosperity, and bestows the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and vow to observe a fast by abstaining from water and eating fruits or eating satvik food. However, the true benefits of the Ekadashi fast are achieved only when it is broken according to the rules and auspicious time prescribed in the scriptures. As such, many people are wondering when will the Yogini Ekadashi fast be broken on July 11th? Let's explore the correct time, rules, and method for breaking the fast.

Dwadashi Date Will Start On July 11

According to the Panchang, Yogini Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:16 AM on July 10, 2026 , and will end at 05:22 AM on July 11, 2026. After this, Dwadashi Tithi will begin. After the Ekadashi Tithi ends, many devotees are confused about whether they can break their fast immediately after Hari Vasara ends, or whether they should wait for a specific auspicious time. The scriptures clearly state the rules for breaking the fast, which are considered essential to follow.

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Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Parana Date And Time

According to religious beliefs, the Ekadashi fast is not broken at any time. Certain rules have been prescribed for this.

Parana Should Not Be Done On Hari Vasara

The beginning of Dwadashi Tithi is called Hari Vasara. This time is dedicated to the special worship of Lord Vishnu. According to the scriptures, breaking the fast during this period is not considered appropriate. In the year 2026, Hari Vasara will last till 10:32 am on July 11 , hence Parana should be done only after its completion.

Midday Should Also Be Avoided

Religious traditions also advise avoiding breaking the fast during midday (the main afternoon). Therefore, the auspicious time for breaking the fast on Yogini Ekadashi is from 1:50 PM to 4:36 PM .

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Rules Related To Breaking Yogini Ekadashi Fast

Before breaking the fast, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Offer ghee lamp, basil leaves and satvik offerings to Lord Vishnu.

Before breaking the fast, donate according to your faith.

Parana should be done only after consuming Satvik food and grains.

Make sure to eat rice in your meal on the day of Parana.

Avoid anger, tamasic food and disputes on the day of Parana.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]