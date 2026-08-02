Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi, August 2, 2026, removes life's troubles.

Worship Lord Ganesha, Shiva, Parvati for obstacle removal.

Observe fast with offerings, anointing, and evening moon worship.

Today is Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of Sawan. In the month of Sawan, along with devotion to Lord Shiva, the worship of Lord Ganesha also holds special significance. The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Sawan. This year, the Chaturthi falls on Sunday, August 2. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha and fasting on this day reduces life's troubles and brings auspicious results.

Performing Ganesha Puja with proper rituals on Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Sawan reduces the negative effects of sinful deeds, whether committed knowingly or unknowingly. Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, so worshipping him can remove all obstacles for the devotee. On this day, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha should be anointed with Panchamrit.

Why Did Bappa Take The Form Of Gajanan?

This Chaturthi of Sawan is also known as Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi. On this day, Lord Ganesha's Gajanan form should be worshipped. The word Sankashti is Sanskrit for relief from troubles. Therefore, devotees pray for relief from sorrows and troubles by worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day. The Ganesh Purana also describes worshipping Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi as auspicious.

Auspicious Time

According to the calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Sawan will begin at 11:07 pm on August 1, 2026, and end at 11:15 pm on August 2, 2026. The Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on August 2, 2026.

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Worship Lord Shiva, Parvati, And Ganesha

Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Sawan is also believed to be associated with Lord Shiva. Lord Ganesha is considered the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, so it is traditional to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with worshipping Lord Ganesha. Fragrant flowers and Bel leaves are especially offered during the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Suhaag items such as a red scarf, red bangles, bindi, and kumkum should be offered to Goddess Parvati.

Bathe Lord Ganesha with Panchamrit, followed by a water bath. Adorn him with clothes and garlands. Light incense sticks and lamps. Offer Durva grass and laddus. Chant the mantra Om Gan Ganpataye Namah. During this fast, devotees abstain from food throughout the day. Those who cannot remain hungry throughout the day can eat fruits once a day, drink milk and fruit juice. Lord Ganesha and the Moon God are also worshipped in the evening.

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After the puja, food is consumed. Laddus are specially offered to Lord Ganesha. There is also a tradition of donating laddus, clothes, food, shoes, and money to the needy on this day. It is said that worshipping, fasting, and donating with devotion on this day brings happiness and peace to life and provides relief from troubles.

This Is How You Can Observe Sankashti Chaturthi Fast

Those observing the fast should wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Many people follow the tradition of bathing with black sesame seeds on this day.

After this, you should meditate on Lord Ganesha and resolve to observe the fast. Install an idol of Lord Ganesha at home and worship him.

The idol can be made of gold, silver , copper, or clay. Perform an anointment with pure water and Panchamrit.

After this, adorn her with new clothes and adorn her. Offer sandalwood paste, rice, flowers, incense, and lamps during the puja.

Offer laddus and coconut to Lord Ganesha. Read or listen to the story of Sankashti Chaturthi and finally perform Ganesha Aarti.

Perform puja again in the evening and, after seeing the moon, complete the fast by offering arghya to it.

Rules Related To Fasting

Remain virtuous throughout the day and avoid anger or abusive language. Break the fast only after worshipping the moon.

Don't hurt anyone's feelings on this day. Don't waste time on your mobile phone. Instead, devote it to worshipping Bappa. Moderation in behavior is considered essential during the fast.

Worship Mantra

Om Namo Siddhivinayakaya Sarvakaryakartre Sarvavighna Prashmanaya..

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva, Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada..

Om Gananaam Twa Ganapati Hawamah, Priyanam Twa Priyapati Hawamah, Nidhinaam Twa Nidhipati Hawamah..

Om Vakratundaya Hum॥

Om Gan Ganpate Namah.

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