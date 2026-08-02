Why Did Hardik Pandya Offer His Hair At Tirupati? Sacred Meaning Behind Ancient Ritual

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tonsure at Tirumala symbolises humility, gratitude, and devotion.

Princess Padmavathi legend explains tradition; symbolises ego release.

Auctioned hair funds temple welfare, aiding community initiatives.

After Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently offered his hair at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, the centuries-old ritual has once again drawn widespread attention. For millions of devotees, a visit to Lord Venkateswara's shrine is considered incomplete without offering their hair to the deity. Known as tonsure, the practice is regarded as a symbol of humility, gratitude, and complete surrender before the Lord. Many devotees also perform the ritual after a wish is fulfilled or as part of a sacred vow. Rooted in ancient legend and sustained through centuries of faith, the tradition continues to hold deep religious and cultural significance for pilgrims across India.

Hair Donation At Tirupati: The Historical Legend

One of the most widely narrated traditions links the ritual to Princess Padmavathi. According to temple lore, the princess once travelled to Tirupati with a group of devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. During the journey, they were attacked by bandits. In her moment of distress, she prayed to the deity and vowed to offer her hair if they were protected.

The legend says Lord Venkateswara answered her prayers and rescued the group. True to her promise, Princess Padmavathi cut off her hair and offered it to the Lord as a mark of gratitude. Inspired by her devotion, other devotees followed the practice, which gradually became an enduring temple tradition observed by millions.

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Spiritual Significance Of Offering Hair

In Hindu belief, hair is often associated with one's appearance, pride, and personal identity. Offering it before the deity symbolises letting go of ego and placing complete faith in God. Devotees believe the act reflects humility rather than sacrifice.

Many pilgrims choose to donate their hair after prayers are answered, whether it is recovery from illness, the birth of a child, success in personal endeavours or overcoming difficult circumstances. Others undertake the ritual while seeking blessings for the future. For many families, the practice has been passed down through generations as an important act of devotion.

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How The Offering Benefits The Temple And Society

After the tonsure, the collected hair is carefully sorted and auctioned by the temple authorities. According to official temple practices, the proceeds help support various welfare initiatives, including free meals for devotees, educational institutions, healthcare services and other charitable activities.

The temple's hair auctions have also become internationally recognised, with the donated hair being used to manufacture wigs and hair extensions. As a result, a deeply personal religious offering continues to support social and community welfare long after the pilgrimage has ended.

For devotees, offering hair at Tirupati is far more than a temple ritual. It represents gratitude, faith and the fulfilment of a sacred promise. Whether performed after a wish is fulfilled or simply as an act of devotion, the centuries-old tradition continues to strengthen the spiritual bond between Lord Venkateswara and the millions who visit His shrine every year.