Ghaziabad is a crucial stop due to the Dudheshwarnath Temple. It is believed that Ravana and his father, Maharishi Vishrava, worshipped Lord Shiva there, attracting millions of pilgrims annually.
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Ghaziabad Prepares For Lakhs Of Devotees, Police To Be Deployed Every 700 Meters
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Ghaziabad has deployed police every 700 metres, set up 50 checkpoints and CCTV surveillance as lakhs of devotees head to Dudheshwarnath Temple.
- Ghaziabad prepares for Kanwar Yatra; Dudheshwarnath Temple attracts devotees.
- Security features 50 checkpoints, police every 700 meters, CCTV.
- Canal safety, 6,000 personnel, traffic advisories ensure safe pilgrimage.
The month of Sawan is about to begin, and with it, the Kanwar Yatra, one of the largest religious pilgrimages in North India, will also begin. Like every year, millions of Shiva devotees will depart from Gangotri, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, carrying Ganga water, heading towards Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Ghaziabad is considered the most important stop on this entire journey. The main reason for this is the Dudheshwarnath Temple , where it is believed that Ravana, the king of Lanka, and his father, Maharishi Vishrava, worshipped Lord Shiva. Consequently, a large number of pilgrims visit this temple every year to perform the ritual of offering water. This is why the Ghaziabad police and administration have started extensive preparations to make Kanwar Yatra 2026 safe, organized and peaceful.
Why Is Dudheshwarnath Temple Of Ghaziabad Special?
The ancient Dudheshwarnath Temple in Ghaziabad is a major center of faith for Shiva devotees. According to religious beliefs, Ravana and his father, Maharishi Vishrava, performed rigorous penance and worshipped Lord Shiva at this very spot. During the month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra, millions of devotees visit the temple to offer Ganga water. This makes the temple the busiest religious site on the Kanwar route.
Police Make Major Preparations For Kanwar Yatra 2026
According to Ghaziabad's Additional Police Commissioner Rajkaran Nair, this time the security arrangements are being strengthened more than before to conduct the Kanwar Yatra smoothly. Under the administration's plan, 50 temporary police checkpoints will be set up along the entire Kanwar route. These checkpoints will strengthen police surveillance, assistance, and rapid response systems, ensuring immediate action in any situation.
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There Will Be Police Surveillance Every 700 Meters
To further enhance security, the entire Kanwar route has been divided into 150 beats. Police personnel will be deployed at each beat. Most importantly, police will be present every 700 meters along the entire route, while temporary police posts will be established every two and a half kilometers. This will ensure continuous security and assistance for pilgrims.
Live Monitoring Of The Entire Journey Will Be Done Through CCTV
Using modern technology, the administration will also install CCTV cameras along the entire Kanwar route. These cameras will be monitored from a control room. If there is information about a crowd, accident, dispute, or other emergency, police will be able to respond immediately. This is expected to make security even more effective than before.
Special Focus Will Be On Gang Canal And Hindon River
Rain during the month of Sawan causes water levels to rise in the Ganges Canal and the Hindon River. In view of this, the administration has made additional security arrangements.CBarricades will be erected along canals and riverbanks to prevent any accidents for pilgrims. SDRF, NDRF , and water police teams will also be deployed at sensitive locations.
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4500 Policemen And 1500 Volunteers Will Handle The Arrangements
Approximately 4,500 police personnel will be deployed in Ghaziabad during the entire Kanwar Yatra . They will be joined by 1,500 police friends, digital volunteers, traffic volunteers, Kanwar friends , and Civil Defense volunteers to maintain security and order. Their objective will be to provide better guidance to the devotees, control traffic and provide immediate assistance if needed.
Traffic Advisory Will Be Issued Soon
During the Kanwar Yatra, traffic on several major roads is disrupted due to the passage of millions of devotees. In view of this, the Ghaziabad Police will soon issue a traffic diversion advisory. The administration has appealed to the general public to follow the guidelines issued during the Yatra and use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.
The Administration's Focus Will Be On Both Faith And Security
The Sawan and Kanwar Yatra are not only festivals of religious faith, but also massive events involving millions of people. The Ghaziabad administration is striving to ensure a safe, smooth, and organized journey for devotees of Shiva. This year, preparations have been made to make the pilgrimage even safer than before through modern surveillance systems, additional police forces, the deployment of volunteers, and traffic management.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein,]
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Ghaziabad considered an important stop during the Kanwar Yatra?
What security measures are being implemented for the Kanwar Yatra 2026 in Ghaziabad?
Extensive security includes 50 temporary police checkpoints and police presence every 700 meters. The route will also have CCTV cameras for live monitoring, and special teams will be at waterways.
How many personnel will be deployed to manage the Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad?
Approximately 4,500 police personnel will be deployed. They will be supported by 1,500 volunteers, including police friends, digital volunteers, and Civil Defense members, to ensure order and assistance.
How will surveillance be conducted during the Kanwar Yatra 2026?
The entire Kanwar route will be monitored live using CCTV cameras from a central control room. This allows for immediate response to crowds, accidents, or other emergencies to enhance safety.