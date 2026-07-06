Sawan 2026 Start Date: When Does The Holy Month Begin? Know Dates Of All Four Mondays

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The sacred month of Sawan, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, will begin on July 30, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. This year, devotees will observe four Sawan Mondays (Somwar Vrats) and four Mangala Gauri Vrats.According to renowned astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Sawan Monday on August 3 will be especially auspicious due to the formation of Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga, making Shiva worship and Rudrabhishek particularly beneficial.

Sawan Somwar 2026 Dates

Mark these important dates for Sawan Monday fasts and Shiva worship:

First Sawan Monday: August 3, 2026

Second Sawan Monday: August 10, 2026

Third Sawan Monday: August 17, 2026

Fourth and Last Sawan Monday: August 24, 2026

Why The First Sawan Monday Is Special

According to Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Sawan Monday falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and is considered highly auspicious. Astrological calculations indicate the influence of Uttarabhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra, along with the formation of Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga. These rare combinations are believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of fasting, Shiva Puja, and Rudrabhishek.

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Religious Significance Of Sawan Monday Fasts

Sawan Somwar Vrats are considered one of the most sacred observances for Lord Shiva devotees. Chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" and offering prayers during this month is believed to remove obstacles, reduce suffering, and invite peace and prosperity. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Parvati performed intense penance during Sawan to win Lord Shiva as her husband. As a result, unmarried devotees observe Sawan Monday fasts seeking a suitable life partner, while married couples pray for happiness and harmony. Astrologers also believe these fasts strengthen the Moon in one's horoscope and help reduce the adverse effects of Rahu and Ketu.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Sawan 2026 Begins July 30: Know Somvar Dates, Vrat Rules And Benefits

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2026

Every Tuesday during Sawan is dedicated to Goddess Parvati through the Mangala Gauri Vrat. In 2026, there will also be four Mangala Gauri fasts, which are especially significant for married women seeking marital bliss, long life for their spouse, and family prosperity. Throughout the holy month, thousands of devotees also undertake the Kanwar Yatra and perform Rudrabhishek with holy Ganga water, expressing their devotion to Lord Shiva.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein