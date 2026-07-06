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English NewsAstroSawan 2026 Start Date: When Does The Holy Month Begin? Know Dates Of All Four Mondays

Sawan 2026 Start Date: When Does The Holy Month Begin? Know Dates Of All Four Mondays

Sawan begins on July 30 with only 4 Sawan Mondays this year. The first Somwar fast falls on August 3. Shiva worship and Rudrabhishek are believed to reduce the ill effects of Rahu and Ketu.

Written By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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  • Fasts seek spiritual benefits, prosperity, and marital harmony.

 The sacred month of Sawan, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, will begin on July 30, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. This year, devotees will observe four Sawan Mondays (Somwar Vrats) and four Mangala Gauri Vrats.According to renowned astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Sawan Monday on August 3 will be especially auspicious due to the formation of Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga, making Shiva worship and Rudrabhishek particularly beneficial.

Sawan Somwar 2026 Dates

Mark these important dates for Sawan Monday fasts and Shiva worship:

  • First Sawan Monday: August 3, 2026

  • Second Sawan Monday: August 10, 2026

  • Third Sawan Monday: August 17, 2026

  • Fourth and Last Sawan Monday: August 24, 2026

Why The First Sawan Monday Is Special

According to Dr. Anish Vyas, the first Sawan Monday falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and is considered highly auspicious. Astrological calculations indicate the influence of Uttarabhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra, along with the formation of Sukarma Yoga and Dhriti Yoga. These rare combinations are believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of fasting, Shiva Puja, and Rudrabhishek.

ALSO READ | Centenarian Woman Climbs 3,550 Tirumala Steps Chanting 'Govinda... Govinda...'

Religious Significance Of Sawan Monday Fasts

Sawan Somwar Vrats are considered one of the most sacred observances for Lord Shiva devotees. Chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" and offering prayers during this month is believed to remove obstacles, reduce suffering, and invite peace and prosperity. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Parvati performed intense penance during Sawan to win Lord Shiva as her husband. As a result, unmarried devotees observe Sawan Monday fasts seeking a suitable life partner, while married couples pray for happiness and harmony. Astrologers also believe these fasts strengthen the Moon in one's horoscope and help reduce the adverse effects of Rahu and Ketu.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Sawan 2026 Begins July 30: Know Somvar Dates, Vrat Rules And Benefits

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2026

Every Tuesday during Sawan is dedicated to Goddess Parvati through the Mangala Gauri Vrat. In 2026, there will also be four Mangala Gauri fasts, which are especially significant for married women seeking marital bliss, long life for their spouse, and family prosperity. Throughout the holy month, thousands of devotees also undertake the Kanwar Yatra and perform Rudrabhishek with holy Ganga water, expressing their devotion to Lord Shiva.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mangala Gauri Vrat?

The Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed every Tuesday during Sawan, dedicated to Goddess Parvati. It is significant for married women seeking marital bliss, long life for their spouse, and family prosperity.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sawan 2026 Sawan Somwar 2026 Sawan 2026 Start Date Rudrabhishek 2026
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