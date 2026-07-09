Going On The Kanwar Yatra For The First Time? Know The Essential Rules, Dos And Don'ts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanwar Yatra 2026 starts July 30, concludes August 11.

Maintain celibacy, Satvik diet, hygiene, carry identification card.

Avoid intoxicants, arguments, littering; respect crowd regulations.

Expect moderate crowds until August 6, then increased congestion.

Every year during the month of Sawan, millions of Shiva devotees embark on the Kanwar Yatra to offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva. If you are participating in the Kanwar Yatra 2026 for the first time, not only devotion but also correct information is essential. Proper preparation can make your journey safe, easy, and memorable. The Kanwar Yatra 2026 will begin on July 30, 2026 , and conclude with the Jalabhishek on August 11, 2026 (Sawan Shivratri). Due to the large number of devotees arriving on major routes across North India during this period, special security and traffic arrangements will be implemented by the administration.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra 2026: Ghaziabad Prepares For Lakhs Of Devotees, Police To Be Deployed Every 700 Meters

Be Sure To Follow These Rules During Kanwar Yatra 2026

The Kanwar Yatra is not just a walking tour, but a sacred confluence of faith, discipline, and restraint. If you are embarking on the Kanwar Yatra for the first time, it is extremely important to follow the religious traditions and rules. Following these rules not only ensures a successful journey but also grants the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Be Sure To Follow These Rules:

Practice Celibacy: Maintain restraint in thought, word and deed throughout the journey

Eat Satvik Food: Eat only pure vegetarian food and avoid garlic, onion and non-vegetarian food.

Do Not Place The Kanwar On The Ground: During rest, hang the Kanwar on a stand, peg or a strong tree branch.

Take A Bath Every Day: Take a bath every day and wear clean and neat clothes.

Chant Lord Shiva: Chant 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' continuously during the journey

Choose Comfortable Clothing: Wear comfortable shoes or slippers for long journeys.

Carry ID Card: Keep your Aadhaar card or any other government ID card safely in a waterproof pouch.

Avoid These Mistakes During The Kanwar Yatra

Even minor negligence during the Kanwar Yatra can cause trouble. Therefore, it is extremely important to maintain discipline, patience, and adhere to administrative regulations during the journey. Along with religious decorum, take full care of your own and others' safety.

Be Sure To Avoid These Mistakes

Avoid Any Kind Of Intoxication: Avoid alcohol, gutkha, tobacco or other intoxicants.

Avoid Abusive Behaviour: Do not argue with anyone, abuse or use foul language.

Don't Lie Or Gossip: Maintain a positive and calm demeanor during the trip

Avoid Eating Food From Strangers: Only take food and water from authorised service camps or trusted places.

Do Not Violate Administrative Regulations: Follow all traffic, security and local administration instructions

Observe DJ And Sound Regulations: Do not use DJ setups that are louder or larger than the specified limits

Don't Push In The Crowd: Be patient and respect other devotees

Avoid Littering: Maintain cleanliness of pilgrimage routes and religious sites

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra 2026: Meet Virat Singh, Jharkhand Devotee Carries 51 Litres Of Ganga Water For The Fourth Time

Before Leaving For Your Trip, Know How Crowded The Area Will Be On Which Day

If you are going for Kanwar Yatra 2026 for the first time, then it would be better to plan the trip according to the crowd.

July 30 - August 6, 2026: Crowds will be moderate. This is considered the most convenient time for first-time travelers.

August 7-10, 2026: Crowds will increase rapidly in Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and on NH-34. Routes will be more busy with the start of the Dak Kanwad (running Kanwad).

August 11, 2026 ( Sawan Shivaratri): The main day of the Jalabhishek will be the most crowded. Additional crowds and security arrangements will be seen at major Shiva temples and Kanwar routes.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]