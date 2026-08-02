Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swami Kailashananda Giri leads Sawan Shiva worship at Haridwar.

Devotees reported visions of child serpent deities during Rudrabhishek.

Temple buzzes with devotees, Vedic chants during Sawan worship.

The month of Sawan is considered the most sacred for the worship of Lord Shiva. During this time, special pujas, Rudrabhishek, and Shiva worship are held in Shiva temples across the country. An amazing atmosphere of devotion and spirituality is also being witnessed at South Kali Peeth in Haridwar. Here, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashananda Giri Maharaj is engaged in special Rudrabhishek and Lord Shiva worship throughout the month of Sawan.

Meanwhile, some devotees present during the Rudrabhishek shared an experience that sparked widespread discussion. They said they had visions of 18 serpent deities in their child forms during the puja. They described this as a special blessing from Lord Shiva and a divine experience.

Swami Kailashananda Giri Is Worshipping Shiva With A Silent Fast Throughout The Month Of Sawan

Special religious rituals have been underway at Dakshin Kali Peeth since the beginning of Sawan. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashananda Giri Maharaj has been observing a silent fast throughout the month of Sawan, worshipping Lord Shiva. Rudrabhishek, chanting of mantras, and Shiva puja are being performed daily according to Vedic tradition.

The temple complex is constantly thronged with devotees from early morning until late evening. Devotees offer water, Bel leaves, Datura, and other worship materials, seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

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Claim Of Child Forms Of 18 Snake Deities During Rudrabhishek:

Some devotees present at the Rudrabhishekam claimed that they had visions of the child forms of the 18 serpent deities during the puja. According to the devotees, this experience was not ordinary, but a moment of deep spiritual realization. They say they perceived this sight as a blessing from Lord Shiva. Many devotees described it as one of the most memorable religious experiences of their lives. Other devotees present at the temple were also seen discussing the incident among themselves.

The temple complex is resonating with Vedic chanting and devotion to Shiva: On the auspicious occasion of Sawan, the atmosphere at Dakshin Kali Peeth is completely filled with Shiva. During the Rudrabhishek, the chanting of Vedic mantras, the blowing of conch shells, and Shiva's praises fill the entire complex with devotion.

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Devotees from faraway states are visiting Lord Shiva and participating in special prayers. Many are performing abhishekam for the well-being, prosperity, and fulfillment of their wishes for their families. The atmosphere of devotion and discipline within the temple is providing devotees with a sense of spiritual peace.

Special Importance Of Rudrabhishek In Sawan:

According to Hindu beliefs, performing Rudrabhishekam to Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan brings special virtuous results. It is believed that anointing the Shivalinga with water, milk, yogurt, honey, and Bel leaves pleases Lord Shiva and fulfills the wishes of his devotees.

For this reason, during the month of Sawan, millions of devotees visit Shiva temples across the country for darshan and worship. Haridwar's Dakshin Kali Peeth is also a major center of faith, attracting a large number of devotees daily.

Sawan Gives The Message Of Faith And Devotion:

Sawan is not only a month of religious rituals, but also a symbol of spiritual peace, restraint, and devotion to Lord Shiva. The experiences shared by devotees during the Rudrabhishek at Dakshin Kali Peetha are also a matter of faith, which devotees are viewing as their own personal spiritual experience.

The ongoing special Shiva meditation, silent fasts, Vedic chanting, and unwavering devotion of devotees at the temple are further enhancing the spiritual significance of Sawan. A large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the coming days, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and deepening their faith.

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