Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nag Panchami 2026, August 17, worships serpent gods for blessings.

Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple helps career; Kukke Subrahmanya aids business.

Mannarasala Temple aids marital life; Nagercoil's Nagaraja treats health.

Prayagraj's Nag Vasuki Temple resolves discord and calms stress.

Nag Panchami 2026: Every year, the festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated with great devotion on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Shravan ( Sawan ). This year, this auspicious festival falls on Monday, August 17, 2026.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping the serpent god provides relief from serpent curses and Kalsarpa Yoga. But did you know that India's famous snake temples are also linked to your job, business, married life, and health?

Let us know about 5 such famous snake temples of India and also which temple you should visit to solve your specific problem.

1. Nagchandreshwar Temple (Ujjain): For career obstacles and Kalsarpa Dosha

Located in the premises of Mahakaleshwar Temple, this temple opens for 24 hours only once a year – on the day of Nag Panchami. For which problem should you go: If you are facing repeated obstacles in your career, promotion is stalled, or there is a heavy Kaal Sarp Dosh in your horoscope, then visiting here on Nag Panchami opens the locks of your closed destiny.

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2. Kukke Subrahmanya Temple (Karnataka): For relief from business losses and debts

Situated amidst the beautiful hills of the Western Ghats, this temple is considered to be the biggest centre for the prevention of snakebite. For which problem should you go: If you are facing continuous losses in business, facing failure in new start-ups, or are afraid of enemies, then performing 'Ashlesha Bali' puja here will increase business and remove financial difficulties.

3. Mannarasala Nagaraja Temple (Kerala): For child happiness and married life

Surrounded by thousands of snake statues, this mysterious temple is located amidst dense forests. The chief priestess of this temple is a woman (Amma). Why go: This temple is considered a boon for couples facing marital stress or those struggling to conceive. The "Uruli Kazhukkal" (bronze vessel offering) ritual here is believed to fulfill wishes.





4. Nagaraja Temple (Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu): For diseases and health problems

The soil from the sanctum sanctorum of this temple located near Kanyakumari is given as the main offering. For which problem should you go: If you or any member of your family is ill for a long time, or is suffering from skin-related problems, then visiting here and applying wet mud paste provides relief from incurable diseases.

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5. Shri Nag Vasuki Temple (Prayagraj): For mental stress and relationship discord

This ancient temple located on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj is dedicated to Vasuki Nag. For which problem should you go: If misunderstandings have increased in your relationships, there is domestic discord in the family every day, or you are going through depression and mental stress, then visiting here after taking a bath in Sangam calms the mind and brings back sweetness in the relationships.

The most auspicious time for worship will be from 5:51 AM to 8:29 AM on Nag Panchami 2026 (August 17). You can also receive the blessings of the serpent god by choosing the right temple based on your planetary defects and problems.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.