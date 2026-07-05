Centenarian Woman Climbs 3,550 Tirumala Steps Chanting 'Govinda... Govinda...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centenarian woman climbed Tirumala's 3,550 steps for darshan.

She used a stick, chanting

Her inspiring climb demonstrated remarkable willpower and unwavering faith.

Family claims 116 years; official age remains unconfirmed.

An inspiring incident has emerged from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, capturing the attention of millions of devotees and social media users. According to her family, a centenarian from Karnataka, Bhimavva, also known by some as Lakshmavva, climbed the 3,550 steps of the Alipiri walkway in Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the age of 116. Although independent confirmation of his official age is not available, he is certainly a centenarian, and his journey at such an old age has become a matter of inspiration in itself.

Stick In Hand, "Govinda... Govinda..." Chant On Lips

The Alipiri Path, which leads to the Tirumala hills, is considered a significant center of devotion for devotees. This path is not easy, requiring thousands of steps. Bhimava, using only a walking stick as a support, continued to chant "Govinda... Govinda..." throughout the difficult journey. His slow but confident gait moved the devotees along the route. Many cheered him on, while others were amazed by his sight. His journey demonstrated that even difficult paths can be overcome by strong determination.

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Courage, Not Age, Is The Greatest Strength

Often, after the age of 60 or 70, people face problems like knee pain, body weakness, and fatigue. At such a time, a woman over 100 years old climbing thousands of stairs is hardly normal. Bhimava's journey serves as a reminder that mental toughness, positive thinking, and a disciplined lifestyle can empower a person to face difficult situations. Experts also agree that regular activity, a balanced lifestyle, and a strong mental state can play a vital role in maintaining a person's functionality as they age.

This Journey Became A Topic Of Discussion Among The Devotees:

As word of Bhimava's journey spread, his story quickly became a topic of discussion. Many devotees attributed it to the grace of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, while others attributed it to his extraordinary willpower and unwavering faith. Religious journeys are not just a means to an end, but they also test a person's patience, dedication, and self-confidence. Bhimava's journey has become a living example of this spirit.

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What Is The Situation Regarding Age?

According to the family, Bhimava's age is 116 years. However, official or government confirmation of this age is not publicly available. Therefore, this claim should be viewed solely as information provided by the family. However, this does not change the fact that he is a centenarian, and completing the arduous climb to Tirumala on foot at such an advanced age is a remarkable achievement in itself.

Bhimava's story isn't limited to religious beliefs. It's also an inspiration for those who easily give up in the face of life's challenges. His message is clear: with faith, dedication, and the courage to move forward, age or circumstances are no longer the biggest obstacles to success. Today, when people get discouraged by small difficulties, the courage of a centenarian woman like Bhimava reminds us that real strength lies in the mind before the body.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.