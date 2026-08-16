Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala's 10-day Onam festival commences August 16, 2026.

Thiruvonam, the main day, falls on August 26, 2026.

Onam commemorates King Mahabali's return and Vamana's birth.

Pookkalam, Sadya, boat race, Pulikali are key celebrations.

Onam 2026 Date and Significance: Preparations have begun for Onam (2026), the most prominent and grand festival of South India, especially Kerala. Celebrated in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar, this 10-day harvest festival is considered a symbol of happiness, brotherhood, and prosperity.

When is Thiruvonam, the most important day of Onam this year, and what is its religious significance? Let's find out in detail.

Onam 2026 Dates

The Onam festival lasts for 10 days, starting with 'Atham' and ending with 'Thiruvonam'.

Onam begins (Atham): August 16, 2026 (Sunday)

First Onam (Uthradam): August 25, 2026 (Tuesday)

Thiruvonam (Main Onam): August 26 2026 (Wednesday)

Third and Fourth Onam: August 27 and 28, 2026

There will be major public holidays in Kerala from August 25 to August 28 to mark Onam.

Why is Onam celebrated? (Religious importance and story)

Onam is not just a harvest festival, but it is directly related to the Vamana incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the generous demon king Mahabali.

1. Return Of King Mahabali To His Kingdom

According to mythology, the reign of the people-loving King Mahabali was considered a "golden age" for Kerala. Reacting to his kindness and growing influence, Lord Vishnu, at the request of the gods, took the form of Vamana. Vamana asked King Mahabali for three steps of land. In two steps, he measured heaven and earth, and Mahabali gladly offered his head for the third.

Lord Vishnu banished Mahabali to the underworld, but pleased with his devotion and generosity, granted him the boon of visiting his subjects once a year. It is believed that every year during Onam, King Mahabali returns to earth from the underworld to inquire about the well-being of his subjects.

2. Vamana Jayanti Festival

The main day of Onam (Thiruvonam) is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu in his Vamana form. On this day, special prayers are offered in homes by installing clay idols of Onathappan (symbols of Vamana and Mahabali).

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How Is This 10-Day Festival Celebrated?

A unique aspect of Kerala's culture and tradition is seen during Onam:

Pookkalam: From the first day of Onam, people make Rangoli (Pookkalam) with colorful fresh flowers in the courtyard of their houses, which gets bigger every day.

Onam Sadya: On the main day, traditional food is served on banana leaves, which includes more than 26 types of vegetarian dishes (like Aviyal, Sambar, Payasam).

Vallam Kali (Snake Boat Race): The famous 'Snake Boat Race' is organised in the Pampa River, which is a centre of attraction for tourists.

Pulikali (Tiger Dance): Artists in Thrissur perform the traditional 'Pulikali' dance by painting tigers on their bodies.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.