Mahadev’s Mysterious Form: Know Why Lord Shiva Wears Vasuki, Crescent Moon And Bhasma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lord Shiva's unique symbols offer profound spiritual life lessons.

Snake signifies ego control, and moon symbolizes a calm mind.

Trishul symbolizes balance, Damaru signifies the universe's primordial sound.

Ashes represent mortality, third eye signifies wisdom over ignorance.

In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Shiva's form is considered extremely divine and supernatural. While all other gods and goddesses are adorned with beautiful jewelry, crowns, and royal robes, Mahadev, the God of Gods, has a unique form. Lord Shiva applies ashes to his body, wraps a poisonous snake around his neck, wears Mother Ganga in his matted hair, and a half moon on his forehead.

This form of Mahadev, holding a trident and a damaru, appears as mysterious as it is, but it also holds a profound spiritual message. According to the Shiva Purana, each symbol of Lord Shiva teaches a person the right direction in life and the art of controlling the mind.

King Of Snakes Vasuki: Symbol Of Control Over Ego

The snake wrapped around Lord Shiva's neck is not just a living being, but a symbol of control over the ego and fear of death present within humans. This snake is named Vasuki. According to mythology, when the deadly poison Kalakuta emerged during the churning of the ocean, Mahadev took that poison into his throat to protect the entire universe. Due to the effect of the poison, Shiva's body became extremely hot. Since snakes are cool in nature, Vasuki, the king of snakes, took up residence around Mahadev's neck to reduce the heat. This symbol teaches us that we should have compassion and acceptance towards every living being in society.

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Moon On The Forehead: Inspiration To Keep The Mind Cool

The half moon adorning Lord Shiva's forehead represents his calm and composed nature. The moon is considered the symbol of the mind. The presence of the moon on Lord Shiva's forehead conveys the message that no matter how difficult the circumstances, one should always maintain a focused, calm, and balanced mind. To mitigate the effects of the churning of the ocean, the moon provided Shiva with its nectar-like, cool rays, which Mahadev then placed on his head.

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Trishul And Damaru: The Balance Of Creation And The First Sound

Trishul: The main weapon of Mahadev, Trishul, symbolizes the three qualities of human life (Satva, Raja, Tama), three times (past, present, future), and control over the three worlds.

Damru: The Damru in Shiva's hand symbolizes the first sound of the universe, i.e., Nada. It is believed that the sound produced by the Damru during the Tandava dance gave birth to the sound of 'Om' and the musical notes.

The Philosophy Of Life And The Third Eye

Mahadev's application of ashes to his body reminds us that this physical body is mortal and will ultimately return to dust. His third eye, meanwhile, symbolizes the destruction of ignorance and the attainment of wisdom. These symbols of Lord Shiva inspire every human being to follow the path of restraint, compassion, and truth.

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