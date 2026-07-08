Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees worship Dasha Mahavidyas following specific spiritual guidelines.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 will begin on July 15 and conclude on July 23, with the festival being observed for nine days. Unlike Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, Gupt Navratri is primarily associated with spiritual practices, mantra siddhi, and the worship of the Dasha Mahavidyas. References to this sacred period are found in scriptures such as the Markandeya Purana (Durga Saptashati), Devi Bhagavata Mahapurana, Rudrayamal Tantra, Shaktisangam Tantra, and Tantrasara. During Gupt Navratri, devotees usually keep their spiritual practices private. This year, the festival becomes even more significant due to a rare astrological alignment after nearly 12 years, making the period especially auspicious for worship and spiritual disciplines.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat

The Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashadha begins on July 14, 2026, at 3:12 PM and ends on July 15, 2026, at 11:50 AM. Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 5:33 AM to 10:09 AM on July 15, 2026.

Rare 12 Year Astrological Yoga

According to astrologer Suresh Shrimali, Gupt Navratri 2026 begins with an exceptionally auspicious combination of planetary yogas. On Wednesday, July 15, Pushya Nakshatra will prevail while the Moon remains in Cancer, forming Gajakesari Yoga through its conjunction with Jupiter. As Jupiter returns to Cancer after nearly 12 years, this rare alignment gains special significance. The festival also begins with the highly auspicious Budha-Pushya Yoga, making the period ideal for spiritual practices, mantra siddhi, and other auspicious activities. Throughout the nine days, two Sarvartha Siddhi Yogas and three Ravi Yogas will further enhance the religious and astrological importance of Gupt Navratri.

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Which Goddesses Are Worshipped?

During Gupt Navratri, devotees and spiritual seekers worship the Dasha Mahavidyas to seek protection from enemies, planetary afflictions, and negative energies. The ten forms are:

Maa Kali

Maa Tara

Maa Tripura Sundari

Maa Bhuvaneshwari

Maa Chhinnamasta

Maa Bhairavi

Maa Dhumavati

Maa Baglamukhi

Maa Matangi

Maa Kamala

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Calendar

Pratipada: July 15

Dwitiya: July 16

Tritiya & Chaturthi: July 17

Panchami: July 18

Shashthi: July 19

Saptami: July 20

Ashtami: July 21

Navami: July 22

Parana (Fast Breaking): July 23

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Important Rules To Follow During Gupt Navratri

Worship Maa Durga or your chosen deity according to tradition.

Recite Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa, Devi Kavach, Argala Stotra, or Siddha Kunjika Stotra.

Consume only satvik food and observe self-discipline and celibacy.

Avoid anger, lies, gossip, negative thoughts, disputes, and tamasic food.

Light a lamp before Goddess Bhagwati every day throughout the nine days.

Performing Kanya Pujan and Havan on Ashtami or Navami is considered highly auspicious.

Tantric practices should be undertaken only under the guidance of a qualified Guru. Those unfamiliar with Tantra should perform only satvik worship of Maa Durga and chant her mantras with devotion.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.