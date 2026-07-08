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English NewsReligionAstro Analysis | Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Brings Rare Yoga After 12 Years, Check The Right Time For Kalash Installation

Astro Analysis | Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Brings Rare Yoga After 12 Years, Check The Right Time For Kalash Installation

Gupt Navratri 2026: Ashadha Gupt Navratri will be observed from July 15–23, 2026. A rare 12-year yoga coincides with the festival. Check the Ghatasthapana Muhurta and key rituals for the nine days.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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  • Devotees worship Dasha Mahavidyas following specific spiritual guidelines.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 will begin on July 15 and conclude on July 23, with the festival being observed for nine days. Unlike Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, Gupt Navratri is primarily associated with spiritual practices, mantra siddhi, and the worship of the Dasha Mahavidyas. References to this sacred period are found in scriptures such as the Markandeya Purana (Durga Saptashati), Devi Bhagavata Mahapurana, Rudrayamal Tantra, Shaktisangam Tantra, and Tantrasara. During Gupt Navratri, devotees usually keep their spiritual practices private. This year, the festival becomes even more significant due to a rare astrological alignment after nearly 12 years, making the period especially auspicious for worship and spiritual disciplines.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat

The Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashadha begins on July 14, 2026, at 3:12 PM and ends on July 15, 2026, at 11:50 AM. Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 5:33 AM to 10:09 AM on July 15, 2026.

Rare 12 Year Astrological Yoga

According to astrologer Suresh Shrimali, Gupt Navratri 2026 begins with an exceptionally auspicious combination of planetary yogas. On Wednesday, July 15, Pushya Nakshatra will prevail while the Moon remains in Cancer, forming Gajakesari Yoga through its conjunction with Jupiter. As Jupiter returns to Cancer after nearly 12 years, this rare alignment gains special significance. The festival also begins with the highly auspicious Budha-Pushya Yoga, making the period ideal for spiritual practices, mantra siddhi, and other auspicious activities. Throughout the nine days, two Sarvartha Siddhi Yogas and three Ravi Yogas will further enhance the religious and astrological importance of Gupt Navratri.

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Which Goddesses Are Worshipped?

During Gupt Navratri, devotees and spiritual seekers worship the Dasha Mahavidyas to seek protection from enemies, planetary afflictions, and negative energies. The ten forms are:

  • Maa Kali

  • Maa Tara

  • Maa Tripura Sundari

  • Maa Bhuvaneshwari

  • Maa Chhinnamasta

  • Maa Bhairavi

  • Maa Dhumavati

  • Maa Baglamukhi

  • Maa Matangi

  • Maa Kamala

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Calendar

  • Pratipada: July 15

  • Dwitiya: July 16

  • Tritiya & Chaturthi: July 17

  • Panchami: July 18

  • Shashthi: July 19

  • Saptami: July 20

  • Ashtami: July 21

  • Navami: July 22

  • Parana (Fast Breaking): July 23

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Important Rules To Follow During Gupt Navratri

  • Worship Maa Durga or your chosen deity according to tradition.

  • Recite Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa, Devi Kavach, Argala Stotra, or Siddha Kunjika Stotra.

  • Consume only satvik food and observe self-discipline and celibacy.

  • Avoid anger, lies, gossip, negative thoughts, disputes, and tamasic food.

  • Light a lamp before Goddess Bhagwati every day throughout the nine days.

  • Performing Kanya Pujan and Havan on Ashtami or Navami is considered highly auspicious.

  • Tantric practices should be undertaken only under the guidance of a qualified Guru. Those unfamiliar with Tantra should perform only satvik worship of Maa Durga and chant her mantras with devotion.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Frequently Asked Questions

What practices are recommended during Gupt Navratri?

Devotees should worship Maa Durga or their chosen deity, recite sacred texts, and consume satvik food. Maintaining self-discipline, celibacy, and avoiding negative thoughts are important observances.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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