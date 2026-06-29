Vat Savitri 2026: Why Is A Red Thread Tied Around Banyan Tree? Know Its Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vat Savitri Vrat honors husbands' long life, well-being, happiness.

Ritual involves worshipping banyan tree, tying sacred red thread.

Inspired by Mata Savitri's legendary devotion saving husband Satyavan.

Banyan tree and red thread symbolize eternal commitment, protection.

In Hinduism, Vat Savitri Vrat holds great importance for married women. Observed for the long life, well-being, and happiness of their husbands, the festival symbolizes faith, devotion, and the strength of marital commitment. More than just a ritual, it is deeply rooted in the legendary story of Mata Savitri and Satyavan.

This year, the Jyeshtha Purnima begins at 3:06 AM on June 29 and ends at 5:26 AM on June 30, 2026.

Why Is A Red Thread Tied Around The Banyan Tree?

On Vat Purnima, married women worship the banyan tree and tie a sacred red thread around its trunk. According to Hindu beliefs, this ritual is performed to pray for the long life of their husbands, a happy married life, and lasting prosperity.

The Story Of Mata Savitri And Satyavan

The tradition is inspired by the famous legend of Mata Savitri and Satyavan. According to Hindu mythology, when Yamraj, the god of death, came to take Satyavan's life, Savitri's unwavering devotion, wisdom, and determination convinced him to restore her husband's life.

It is believed that this divine event took place beneath a banyan tree, making it a sacred symbol of devotion, love, and the triumph of faith.

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Religious Significance Of The Red Thread

The red thread (Kalava or Mauli) is regarded as a symbol of good fortune, protection, and marital bliss in Hinduism. By tying it around the banyan tree, women pray for the safety, health, and long life of their husbands while seeking protection from negative energies.

Why Is The Thread Wrapped Seven Times?

Many women wrap the red thread seven times around the banyan tree. According to religious beliefs, these seven rounds symbolize the sacred bond between husband and wife that is believed to continue for seven lifetimes. It represents lifelong commitment, trust, and togetherness.

Why Is The Banyan Tree Worshipped?

The banyan tree is known as Akshaya Vat, meaning the "eternal" or "everlasting" tree. It symbolizes longevity, stability, strength, and immortality.

By worshipping the banyan tree, devotees pray that their marriage remains strong, prosperous, and enduring, just like the tree itself.

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Significance Of Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri Vrat is much more than a religious observance. It reflects the values of faith, dedication, and family harmony. Married women observe this fast with the belief that it brings blessings for their husbands' long life, protects their family, and ensures lasting happiness and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]