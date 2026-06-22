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Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Devotees wait for the world-famous Rath Yatra of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha throughout the year. It is not just a religious festival, but a wonderful confluence of faith, tradition and devotion. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Puri to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

But do you know that Lord Jagannath is ill for about 15 days before the Rath Yatra and during this time the devotees are not able to see him? There is a very emotional and inspiring narrative behind it.

The Ansar Period Begins After The Full Moon Of Bathing.

Before the Rath Yatra, Snana Purnima is organized on the day of Jyeshtha Purnima. On this occasion, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are specially anointed with the water of 108 sacred urns. According to religious beliefs, after such a huge abhishek, the Lord gets fever and becomes unwell.

For this reason, God rests for 15 days. This period is called 'Ansar Kaal' or 'Anvassar Kaal'. During this time, the gates of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple are closed for common devotees and special treatment is given to the Lord.

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For Devotee Madhav Das, God Took The Disease On Himself.

According to legend, Madhav Das, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, was suffering from serious illness for a long time. He prayed to his deity to remove the suffering, and the Lord told him that due to the deeds of his previous birth, only 15 days of illness remained, after which he would get liberation.

But seeing the suffering of his devotee, Lord Jagannath's heart was moved. He is said to have taken the remaining 15 days of Madhav Das's illness on himself. As a result, Madhav Das became healthy and Bhagwan himself became unwell. Since then, it has been a tradition that Lord Jagannath remains ill for 15 days after Snana Purnima.

God's Healing Is Done Through Medicinal Indulgence.

During the Ansar period, the Lord is not offered the usual indulgence. Their service is done according to the special Vaidya tradition. They are offered bhog, decoctions and special offerings made of medicinal herbs so that they can recover quickly.

When the Lord is completely healthy, then the devotees get his darshan through 'Navayunava Darshan'. After this, Lord Jagannath leaves on the grand Rath Yatra with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

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This Tradition Gives The Message Of Devotion And Compassion

This story of Lord Jagannath's falling ill is considered not only a religious belief, but also a symbol of the unwavering love of God and the devotee. This story tells that in the face of true devotion, even God himself is ready to bear the suffering of his devotees. This is the reason why Jagannath Rath Yatra has become not just a festival, but a celebration of the feelings and faith of crores of devotees.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]