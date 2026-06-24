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HomeReligionJagannath Puri 2026: Why Is There A 200-Year-Old French Bell? Know Its History And Significance

Jagannath Puri 2026: Why Is There A 200-Year-Old French Bell? Know Its History And Significance

Jagannath Puri 2026: Trapped at sea, a French captain prayed to Lord Jagannath; After a miraculous escape, He donated a church bell to the Puri Temple.

Written By : Anima Shukla |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 18th-century French ship faced a violent storm at sea.
  • Captain vowed ship's bell to Jagannath for safe passage.
  • Storm calmed, ship reached safety; captain fulfilled his vow.

In the 18th century, a large French ship commanded by Captain Albeck Bito was sailing toward the Indian port of Puducherry. Among its cargo was a massive bell and several valuable items, with the bell originally intended for installation in a church.

A Vow Made Amid A Deadly Storm

During the voyage, the weather suddenly turned hostile and the ship was caught in a violent storm. Towering waves tossed the vessel from side to side, creating fears that it could sink at any moment. Passengers and crew members were gripped by panic.

Among the sailors was an Odia devotee of Lord Jagannath. Seeing the captain and crew in despair, he spoke about the glory of Lord Jagannath and urged them to pray for divine protection during the crisis.

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According to popular belief, Captain Albeck Bito then prayed to Lord Jagannath with deep faith. He vowed that if the ship survived the storm and reached safety, he would dedicate the large bell onboard to the deity.

The Miracle That Changed Everything

Legend says that soon after the prayers, the storm began to calm and the sea gradually became peaceful. The ship was able to continue its journey safely, narrowly escaping disaster. Moved by what he considered a miraculous intervention, the captain decided to honor his promise.

After reaching shore, he offered the bell to Lord Jagannath, and it was later installed within the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Today, the bell is popularly known as the "French Bell."

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The Legacy Of The French Bell

More than just a historical artifact, the French Bell is regarded as a symbol of faith, gratitude, and devotion. The story continues to fascinate devotees and visitors, reflecting how the influence of Lord Jagannath's worship extended far beyond India's shores and touched people from distant lands.

Even today, the French Bell remains one of the most intriguing pieces of heritage associated with Jagannath Temple and is remembered as a unique link between faith, history, and the sea.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

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About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Jagannath Temple Puri French Bell Story Captain Albeck Bito
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