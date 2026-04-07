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HomeReligionVaishakh Amavasya 2026: Muhurat, Significance, And Rituals For Devotees

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Muhurat, Significance, And Rituals For Devotees

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 is an auspicious day for ancestral worship, sacred bathing, and charity. Devotees perform Pitra Puja and Tarpan during the muhurat.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Vaishakh Amavasya is one of the most spiritually significant days in the Hindu religious calendar. Falling in the holy month of Vaishakh, this no‑moon day is believed to offer devotees a powerful opportunity to honour their forefathers, purify their minds and accumulate abundant religious merit through rituals like Pitra Puja, Tarpan, sacred bathing and charitable acts.

When Vaishakh Amavasya Occurs in 2026

In 2026, Vaishakh Amavasya begins on 16 April (Thursday) at 08:11 PM and continues into 17 April (Friday) until 05:21 PM according to Hindu Panchang calculations. The day is widely observed on 17 April 2026, since the Amavasya Tithi is present at sunrise on that Friday, making it auspicious for performing all major religious rites.

The early morning hours, especially between 04:23 AM and 05:07 AM, are considered highly propitious for snan‑daan (sacred bathing and charity). The puja muhurat, or the favourable time for worship and rituals, is typically observed from 05:52 AM until 10:41 AM.

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Spiritual Importance and Rituals

Vaishakh Amavasya is regarded as a time when religious actions yield multiplied merit. Devotees bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna to symbolically cleanse themselves of impurities and past sins. Offering water to ancestors and performing Pitra Puja is believed to pacify departed souls and reduce Pitra Dosha, bringing peace and blessings to the family.

Traditional scriptures underscore the importance of this observance. According to a verse in Skanda Purana: (“वैशाखे मासि ये स्नात्वा दानं कुर्वन्ति मानवाः. अमावास्यां विशेषेण ते यान्ति परमां गतिम्॥”) which means that those who bathe and give charity on the Amavasya of Vaishakh attain supreme spiritual liberation.

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How Devotees Observe the Day

Practitioners engage in a variety of religious acts:

  • Pitra Puja and Tarpan for ancestors to invoke their blessings and remove obstacles.
  • Sacred bathing in rivers or with sanctified water at home, signifying spiritual purification.
  • Charity (Daan) by offering food, clothes, water and other essentials to those in need, which is believed to multiply one’s religious merit.

Many devotees also worship Lord Vishnu and maintain a sattvic (pure) diet to enhance spiritual focus. Lighting oil lamps near sacred trees, such as Pipal, is considered especially auspicious and aids in dispelling negative energies.

Observing Vaishakh Amavasya with sincerity and devotion is believed to support inner peace, strengthen family bonds through ancestral blessings and offer a fresh spiritual beginning for the year ahead.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vaishakh Amavasya in 2026?

In 2026, Vaishakh Amavasya begins on April 16th and is widely observed on April 17th. The Amavasya Tithi is present at sunrise on April 17th, making it auspicious for rituals.

What are the spiritually significant rituals performed on Vaishakh Amavasya?

Devotees perform Pitra Puja and Tarpan for ancestors, sacred bathing in rivers, and charity (Daan). Worship of Lord Vishnu and lighting oil lamps near sacred trees are also common.

What is the importance of bathing and charity on Vaishakh Amavasya?

Bathing and giving charity on Vaishakh Amavasya are believed to yield multiplied merit and lead to supreme spiritual liberation. It helps in purifying oneself and accumulating religious merit.

What are the auspicious times for rituals on Vaishakh Amavasya in 2026?

The early morning hours (around 04:23 AM to 05:07 AM) are propitious for sacred bathing and charity. The puja muhurat for worship and rituals is typically from 05:52 AM to 10:41 AM.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 Pitra Puja
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