In 2026, Vaishakh Amavasya begins on April 16th and is widely observed on April 17th. The Amavasya Tithi is present at sunrise on April 17th, making it auspicious for rituals.
Explorer
Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Muhurat, Significance, And Rituals For Devotees
Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 is an auspicious day for ancestral worship, sacred bathing, and charity. Devotees perform Pitra Puja and Tarpan during the muhurat.
Related Video
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Vaishakh Amavasya in 2026?
What are the spiritually significant rituals performed on Vaishakh Amavasya?
Devotees perform Pitra Puja and Tarpan for ancestors, sacred bathing in rivers, and charity (Daan). Worship of Lord Vishnu and lighting oil lamps near sacred trees are also common.
What is the importance of bathing and charity on Vaishakh Amavasya?
Bathing and giving charity on Vaishakh Amavasya are believed to yield multiplied merit and lead to supreme spiritual liberation. It helps in purifying oneself and accumulating religious merit.
What are the auspicious times for rituals on Vaishakh Amavasya in 2026?
The early morning hours (around 04:23 AM to 05:07 AM) are propitious for sacred bathing and charity. The puja muhurat for worship and rituals is typically from 05:52 AM to 10:41 AM.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Religion
Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Muhurat, Significance, And Rituals For Devotees
Religion
Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More
Religion
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Gajakesari Yog, And More
Religion
Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Ganesh
Advertisement
Religion
9 Photos
Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion