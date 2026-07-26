Kamika Ekadashi, occurring in the month of Sawan, will be celebrated on August 9, 2026. It is a special day for the worship and fasting of Lord Vishnu.
Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Do These 5 Things Before August 9 To Welcome Lord Vishnu's Blessings
Kamika Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on August 9. Discover five simple rituals to perform before the auspicious day, from cleaning your home and prayer room to worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, to invite positivity, peace, and spiritual blessings into your home.
- Kamika Ekadashi, August 9, 2026, honours Lord Vishnu.
- Prepare by thoroughly cleaning home, prayer room, main door.
- Remove broken items; nurture the sacred Tulsi plant.
- Worship Lord Vishnu with chants, fasting, and donations.
In Hinduism, Ekadashi is considered special for the worship and fasting of Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Sawan, will be celebrated on August 9, 2026. According to religious belief, worshipping Lord Vishnu and fasting with devotion on this day brings peace of mind and blessings from the Lord.
There is also a tradition of cleaning the house and performing some religious rituals before Kamika Ekadashi. It is believed that this maintains a positive atmosphere in the home and helps dispel negativity. Let us explore five such tasks that you can do before Kamika Ekadashi on August 9th.
Clean The House Thoroughly
Before Kamika Ekadashi, clean every corner of your home. Especially, avoid allowing dirt to accumulate around the prayer room, kitchen, main door, and windows. Religious beliefs associate a clean home with auspicious and positive energy.
Organise The Prayer Room
Before Ekadashi, clean your prayer room and wipe the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu with a clean cloth. Remove old flowers, garlands, and other worship materials. Then, light a lamp in front of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and remember them.
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Remove Broken And Useless Things From The House
According to religious and Vastu beliefs, it is not considered good to keep broken or useless items lying around in the house for a long time. Therefore, before Kamika Ekadashi, you can sort out and remove such items. Especially, do not keep broken utensils, damaged electronic items, and useless junk stored in the house.
Clean The Main Door
The main door of the house is considered the primary entrance. Before Kamika Ekadashi, thoroughly clean the main door. If desired, light a lamp near the door and remember Lord Vishnu. According to religious belief, this helps maintain an auspicious atmosphere in the home.
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Serve The Tulsi Plant
Tulsi is considered to be of special significance in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Before Kamika Ekadashi, clean the Tulsi plant and keep it away from dirt. In the morning, offer water to Tulsi and meditate on Lord Vishnu. It is believed that worshipping Tulsi brings positivity to the home.
These measures are associated with positivity and auspiciousness in religious beliefs. However, it cannot be claimed that these measures alone will definitively eliminate financial difficulties or poverty. Hard work, proper financial planning, and wise decisions are also essential to improving your financial situation.
Importance Of Worshipping Lord Vishnu On Kamika Ekadashi
Worshiping Lord Vishnu, chanting mantras, donating, and helping the needy are considered auspicious on Kamika Ekadashi. Devotees observe a fast on this day according to their ability and health. There is also a tradition of offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and chanting Vishnu mantras.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Kamika Ekadashi celebrated?
What is the religious significance of Kamika Ekadashi?
Kamika Ekadashi is important for worshipping and fasting for Lord Vishnu. Devotion on this day is believed to bring peace of mind and blessings from the Lord.
What preparations should be made before Kamika Ekadashi?
Before Kamika Ekadashi, one should thoroughly clean the house, organize the prayer room, and remove broken items. These tasks help maintain a positive atmosphere.