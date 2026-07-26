Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Do These 5 Things Before August 9 To Welcome Lord Vishnu's Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamika Ekadashi, August 9, 2026, honours Lord Vishnu.

Prepare by thoroughly cleaning home, prayer room, main door.

Remove broken items; nurture the sacred Tulsi plant.

Worship Lord Vishnu with chants, fasting, and donations.

In Hinduism, Ekadashi is considered special for the worship and fasting of Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Sawan, will be celebrated on August 9, 2026. According to religious belief, worshipping Lord Vishnu and fasting with devotion on this day brings peace of mind and blessings from the Lord.

There is also a tradition of cleaning the house and performing some religious rituals before Kamika Ekadashi. It is believed that this maintains a positive atmosphere in the home and helps dispel negativity. Let us explore five such tasks that you can do before Kamika Ekadashi on August 9th.

Clean The House Thoroughly

Before Kamika Ekadashi, clean every corner of your home. Especially, avoid allowing dirt to accumulate around the prayer room, kitchen, main door, and windows. Religious beliefs associate a clean home with auspicious and positive energy.

Organise The Prayer Room

Before Ekadashi, clean your prayer room and wipe the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu with a clean cloth. Remove old flowers, garlands, and other worship materials. Then, light a lamp in front of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and remember them.

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Remove Broken And Useless Things From The House

According to religious and Vastu beliefs, it is not considered good to keep broken or useless items lying around in the house for a long time. Therefore, before Kamika Ekadashi, you can sort out and remove such items. Especially, do not keep broken utensils, damaged electronic items, and useless junk stored in the house.

Clean The Main Door

The main door of the house is considered the primary entrance. Before Kamika Ekadashi, thoroughly clean the main door. If desired, light a lamp near the door and remember Lord Vishnu. According to religious belief, this helps maintain an auspicious atmosphere in the home.

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Serve The Tulsi Plant

Tulsi is considered to be of special significance in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Before Kamika Ekadashi, clean the Tulsi plant and keep it away from dirt. In the morning, offer water to Tulsi and meditate on Lord Vishnu. It is believed that worshipping Tulsi brings positivity to the home.

These measures are associated with positivity and auspiciousness in religious beliefs. However, it cannot be claimed that these measures alone will definitively eliminate financial difficulties or poverty. Hard work, proper financial planning, and wise decisions are also essential to improving your financial situation.

Importance Of Worshipping Lord Vishnu On Kamika Ekadashi

Worshiping Lord Vishnu, chanting mantras, donating, and helping the needy are considered auspicious on Kamika Ekadashi. Devotees observe a fast on this day according to their ability and health. There is also a tradition of offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and chanting Vishnu mantras.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.