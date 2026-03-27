Ram Navami 2026: Timings, Puja Muhurat And Kanya Pujan Rituals For 27 March

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Ram Navami 2026: Ram Navami, one of the most revered festivals in Hindu tradition, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram and is observed with immense devotion across India. Falling on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, the occasion blends spiritual rituals, fasting, temple visits, and traditional ceremonies. As celebrations unfold nationwide, many devotees are keen to know the exact timings of the festival and the auspicious muhurat for Kanya Pujan to ensure they perform rituals at the most favourable hour.

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Ram Navami 2026: Festival Timings And Key Ritual Schedule

According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami tithi began on March 26 at 11:48 am and concludes on March 27 at 10:06 am. Based on the uday tithi, the festival is being observed on March 27, 2026.

In Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, grand celebrations are taking place with elaborate rituals. The ceremonial abhishek is scheduled between 9:30 am and 10:30 am, followed by a brief closure of the sanctum. Devotees will then witness the divine adornment rituals until 11:45 am, after which the temple doors reopen at noon for the Janmotsav aarti, marking the sacred birth moment.

Kanya Pujan Muhurat

Kanya Pujan holds special significance on this day, where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga. Devotees offer food, gifts, and prayers to seek blessings for prosperity and harmony.

The most auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan are from 6:18 am to 7:50 am, and later from 10:55 am to 3:31 pm. Performing rituals during these windows is believed to enhance positivity and invite divine blessings into the household.

Religious beliefs suggest that observing Ram Navami with devotion and completing Kanya Pujan with proper vidhi-vidhan strengthens spiritual energy, bringing peace, prosperity, and overall well-being into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]