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HomeReligionAdhik Maas Purnima 2026: Is It On May 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Snan-Daan Muhurat And More

Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: Is It On May 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Snan-Daan Muhurat And More

Adhik Maas Purnima holds special religious importance with Vishnu-Lakshmi worship, holy bath rituals, charity, and auspicious muhurat for spiritual merit and peace.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Adhik Maas Purnima rituals observed May 31 due to sunrise date.
  • Purnima Tithi spans May 30-31, causing confusion among devotees.
  • Auspicious timings include Brahma, Amrit, and Abhijit Muhurat.
  • Charity and Vishnu-Lakshmi worship yield manifold spiritual merit.

Purnima Tithi holds great religious importance in Hinduism and is considered highly auspicious. However, when the full moon falls during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, its spiritual significance is believed to increase manifold. A Hindu calendar year generally consists of 12 months, but when an extra lunar month is added, the year becomes a 13-month cycle. This additional month is referred to as Adhik Maas.

Adhik Maas is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and all festivals, fasts, and rituals observed during this sacred period are considered especially rewarding. Similarly, the Purnima falling in the Jyeshtha Adhik Maas is regarded as highly auspicious. Religious scriptures mention the importance of taking a holy bath in sacred rivers, offering charity, and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. However, confusion has arisen among devotees regarding the exact date of the observance this year.

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Why Is There Confusion Regarding Adhik Maas Purnima?

Many devotees are uncertain whether the Adhik Maas Purnima fast, holy bath, and charity rituals should be observed on May 30 or May 31. The confusion has emerged because the Purnima Tithi will remain active on both days due to a rare alignment during Adhik Maas.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:58 AM on May 30 and continue until 3:15 PM on May 31. Based on the Udaya Tithi, or the date prevailing at sunrise, Adhik Maas Purnima Vrat, Snan, and Daan will be observed on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Religious beliefs suggest that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and donating essential items on this day can bring multiple-fold spiritual merit. Offering food, clothes, water, and money to the needy is considered highly auspicious on Adhik Maas Purnima.

Adhik Maas Purnima 2026 Snan-Daan Muhurat

  • Brahma Muhurat:
    May 31, 2026: 4:08 AM to 4:56 AM
  • Amrit Kaal:
    May 31, 2026: 4:33 AM to 6:20 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat:
    May 31, 2026: 11:57 AM to 12:51 PM

Among all sacred timings, Brahma Muhurat is considered the most auspicious for taking a holy bath. However, if devotees are unable to perform rituals during Brahma Muhurat, they may also bathe during Amrit Kaal or Abhijit Muhurat.

After the ritual bath, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The ideal time for पूजा rituals will remain from 7:08 AM to 12:19 PM. Meanwhile, moonrise on Purnima will take place at 7:36 PM. Offering Arghya to the Moon after moonrise is believed to reduce Chandra Dosha and bring mental peace and emotional stability.

Importance Of Charity On Purnima

After completing the bath and worship rituals, devotees are advised to donate food, clothes, money, fruits, and drinking water to the poor, needy, and Brahmins. Charity performed during Adhik Maas Purnima is believed to hold special religious significance and is said to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Adhik Maas?

Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, is an extra lunar month added to the Hindu calendar, making it a 13-month cycle instead of the usual 12. This additional month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Why is there confusion about the date of Adhik Maas Purnima in 2026?

The confusion arises because the Purnima Tithi spans across two days, May 30th and May 31st, 2026. This is due to a rare alignment during the Adhik Maas period.

When should Adhik Maas Purnima Vrat, Snan, and Daan be observed in 2026?

Based on Udaya Tithi (the date prevailing at sunrise), Adhik Maas Purnima Vrat, Snan, and Daan will be observed on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

What are the auspicious times for rituals on Adhik Maas Purnima 2026?

The most auspicious time for a holy bath is the Brahma Muhurat (4:08 AM to 4:56 AM). Other favorable times include Amrit Kaal and Abhijit Muhurat. Worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is ideal between 7:08 AM and 12:19 PM.

What is the importance of charity on Adhik Maas Purnima?

Donating food, clothes, money, fruits, and water to the needy and Brahmins on this day is considered highly auspicious. Charity performed during Adhik Maas Purnima is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual merit.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
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Purnima 2026 Adhik Maas Purnima 2026 Adhik Maas Purnima Date Adhik Maas Purnima Significance Adhik Maas Purnima Snan-Daan
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