Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: Is It On May 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Snan-Daan Muhurat And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adhik Maas Purnima rituals observed May 31 due to sunrise date.

Purnima Tithi spans May 30-31, causing confusion among devotees.

Auspicious timings include Brahma, Amrit, and Abhijit Muhurat.

Charity and Vishnu-Lakshmi worship yield manifold spiritual merit.

Purnima Tithi holds great religious importance in Hinduism and is considered highly auspicious. However, when the full moon falls during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, its spiritual significance is believed to increase manifold. A Hindu calendar year generally consists of 12 months, but when an extra lunar month is added, the year becomes a 13-month cycle. This additional month is referred to as Adhik Maas.

Adhik Maas is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and all festivals, fasts, and rituals observed during this sacred period are considered especially rewarding. Similarly, the Purnima falling in the Jyeshtha Adhik Maas is regarded as highly auspicious. Religious scriptures mention the importance of taking a holy bath in sacred rivers, offering charity, and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. However, confusion has arisen among devotees regarding the exact date of the observance this year.

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Why Is There Confusion Regarding Adhik Maas Purnima?

Many devotees are uncertain whether the Adhik Maas Purnima fast, holy bath, and charity rituals should be observed on May 30 or May 31. The confusion has emerged because the Purnima Tithi will remain active on both days due to a rare alignment during Adhik Maas.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:58 AM on May 30 and continue until 3:15 PM on May 31. Based on the Udaya Tithi, or the date prevailing at sunrise, Adhik Maas Purnima Vrat, Snan, and Daan will be observed on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Religious beliefs suggest that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and donating essential items on this day can bring multiple-fold spiritual merit. Offering food, clothes, water, and money to the needy is considered highly auspicious on Adhik Maas Purnima.

Adhik Maas Purnima 2026 Snan-Daan Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat:

May 31, 2026: 4:08 AM to 4:56 AM

May 31, 2026: 4:08 AM to 4:56 AM Amrit Kaal:

May 31, 2026: 4:33 AM to 6:20 AM

May 31, 2026: 4:33 AM to 6:20 AM Abhijit Muhurat:

May 31, 2026: 11:57 AM to 12:51 PM

Among all sacred timings, Brahma Muhurat is considered the most auspicious for taking a holy bath. However, if devotees are unable to perform rituals during Brahma Muhurat, they may also bathe during Amrit Kaal or Abhijit Muhurat.

After the ritual bath, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The ideal time for पूजा rituals will remain from 7:08 AM to 12:19 PM. Meanwhile, moonrise on Purnima will take place at 7:36 PM. Offering Arghya to the Moon after moonrise is believed to reduce Chandra Dosha and bring mental peace and emotional stability.

Importance Of Charity On Purnima

After completing the bath and worship rituals, devotees are advised to donate food, clothes, money, fruits, and drinking water to the poor, needy, and Brahmins. Charity performed during Adhik Maas Purnima is believed to hold special religious significance and is said to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]