Karachi Chokes On Toxic Stench As 1.4 Lakh Tonnes Of Animal Waste Piles Up After Eid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayor defends clean-up effort; authorities claim 142,000 tonnes processed.

A sanitation crisis gripped Karachi after Eid-ul-Adha as large quantities of decomposing animal waste and garbage littered streets across the city left residents battling toxic stench, raising concerns over public health and municipal management.

The situation exposed persistent shortcomings in the city's waste management system, with many residential neighbourhoods reporting uncleared animal remains days after the conclusion of Eid celebrations.

Residents Complain Of Foul Odours, Unhygienic Conditions

While the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) conducted waste collection operations on major roads and in prominent localities during the three-day festival period, several residential areas continued to struggle with piles of rotting waste.

According to reports cited by Dawn, many neighbourhoods remained covered with decomposing animal offal and garbage from Wednesday through Friday, filling the air with an unbearable stench.

The combination of extreme heat and high humidity accelerated the decomposition process, causing animal fat and organic waste to spread across roads and public spaces, creating difficult living conditions for residents.

Residents complained that the foul smell had become so intense that it was difficult to remain indoors, while concerns grew over the potential health risks associated with the prolonged accumulation of waste.

ALSO READ: ‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks

Opposition Parties Target Provincial Administration

The worsening sanitation crisis sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties, which accused the provincial administration of failing to effectively manage post-Eid clean-up operations.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government, describing the situation as a result of "a dangerous combination of corruption and incompetence."

He questioned why residents were allegedly forced to arrange private waste collection despite the SSWMB operating with a budget of PKR 43 billion.

Rehman said local administrations run by his party had been compelled to organise independent sanitation campaigns and waste disposal drives to assist residents during the festival period.

ALSO READ: Pete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse

MQM-P Alleges Collapse Of Sanitation System

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also launched a strong attack on the authorities, alleging that civic agencies had failed to execute an effective strategy for collecting sacrificial remains.

The party claimed that animal waste remained unattended in several areas, including Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Baldia, Keamari, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Surjani Town.

According to MQM-P, residents across the city were left struggling with pollution, foul odours and deteriorating sanitary conditions as the sanitation system in many parts of the city had become ineffective.

Karachi Mayor Defends Clean-Up Effort

Despite criticism from residents and opposition leaders, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab defended the municipal response and expressed satisfaction with the clean-up operation.

According to an official statement, the mayor said elected representatives and municipal officials remained actively involved throughout the Eid period and supervised waste removal efforts across different parts of the city.

He maintained that the overall situation remained under control and praised the performance of sanitation workers involved in the operation.

The mayor also said he personally monitored the removal of sacrificial waste alongside SSWMB teams until the collection process was completed.

ALSO READ: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Sparks Fresh Row With ‘Close Liquor Shops During Ramadan’ Remark

Authorities Claim Over 1.4 Lakh Tonnes Of Waste Processed

Municipal authorities said extensive arrangements had been made to manage waste generated during Eid-ul-Adha.

According to figures released by the SSWMB, more than 142,816 tonnes of animal remains and household waste were processed during the post-Eid operation.

The total included 64,122 tonnes of animal offal and 78,694 tonnes of carcass remains and general garbage.

Officials said nine disposal trenches and 99 collection points had been established across Karachi to facilitate waste removal. The agency also carried out disinfectant spraying, lime application and fumigation drives in an effort to control odours and maintain hygiene.

Despite these measures, complaints continued to emerge from several neighbourhoods, underscoring the challenges facing Karachi's sanitation infrastructure and the growing public frustration over recurring waste management failures during major religious festivals.

(With inputs from ANI report)