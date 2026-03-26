Ram Navami 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On March 26 Or 27? Here’s What the Tithi And Muhurat Say

There is still confusion among devotees regarding whether Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 or March 27. The uncertainty arises because the Navami Tithi falls on both days. Here’s a detailed look at the correct date and auspicious timings for celebrating the birth of Lord Ram.

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Ram Navami 2026 Date And Muhurat

According to the Ramayana, Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra during the Abhijit Muhurat (midday period). This year, the Navami Tithi will begin at 11:48 AM on March 26 and will continue until 10:06 AM on March 27.

While the Navami Tithi starts on March 26, the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based date) falls on March 27, which has led to confusion among devotees about the correct day to observe the festival.

Why Ram Navami Will Be Celebrated On March 26

According to the Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram was born during the Abhijit Muhurat, which falls in the midday period. Since the midday Muhurat is observed on March 26, this day is considered more appropriate for celebrating Ram Janmotsav.

Additionally, auspicious yogas like Punarvasu Nakshatra and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will also occur on this day. Chaitra Navratri Kanya Pujan will also be performed on March 26.

However, some devotees follow the Udaya Tithi tradition, due to which they may celebrate Ram Navami on March 27.

Auspicious Time For Ram Navami Puja

As per the Panchang, celebrating Lord Ram’s birth during the midday period is considered most auspicious. On March 26, the Madhyahna moment will occur at 12:27 PM, which is regarded as the exact birth time of Lord Ram.

The auspicious time for puja will be from 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM. Devotees can perform aarti, offer bhog, and conduct special rituals during this period.

Religious Significance Of Ram Navami

Lord Ram is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born in the Treta Yuga in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya. His incarnation symbolises the establishment of dharma, truth, and righteousness on earth.

On this day, devotees across the country celebrate the birth of Lord Rama with great devotion. Temples are filled with prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman. Many places also organise recitations of the Ramcharitmanas, bhajans, kirtans, and grand processions.

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