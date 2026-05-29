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HomeReligionNautapa 2026: Offer These Auspicious Things To Lord Sun To Bring Prosperity And Positive Energy

Nautapa 2026: Offer These Auspicious Things To Lord Sun To Bring Prosperity And Positive Energy

Offer these auspicious items to Lord Sun during Nautapa for prosperity, peace, positive energy, career growth, and relief from financial and mental stress.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nautapa, India's nine-day summer heatwave, began May 25.
  • Religious significance: worship Sun God for prosperity, positivity.
  • Offerings like coconut, seeds, barley, jaggery to Sun God.
  • Devotion during Nautapa aims to overcome life obstacles.

Every year during the peak summer season, India experiences an intense nine-day period of scorching heat known as 'Nautapa.' During this time, the Sun’s rays are believed to be at their strongest, often causing temperatures to rise to extreme levels. In 2026, Nautapa began on May 25 and will continue until June 2.

In Sanatan Dharma and Vedic astrology, Nautapa holds deep religious and spiritual significance. It is believed that worshipping Surya Dev (Sun God) and performing certain remedies during these nine days can bring happiness, prosperity, respect, and positive energy into one’s life. According to astrological beliefs, acts of devotion, charity, and discipline during this period help please Surya Dev and fulfil devotees’ wishes.

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What Should Be Offered To Surya Dev During Nautapa?

Those dealing with financial struggles, mental stress, or obstacles in career growth are advised to offer these five things to Surya Dev during Nautapa:

Coconut Water

According to Vedic astrology, offering coconut water to Surya Dev during Nautapa is considered highly auspicious. Since water holds special importance during the intense summer heat, this offering is believed to reduce the negative effects of planetary doshas in one’s horoscope. It is also said to improve business growth, strengthen financial stability, and increase social respect.

Black Sesame Seeds

Black sesame seeds hold great significance in astrology. Devotees are advised to mix black sesame seeds in water while offering Arghya to Surya Dev during Nautapa. This remedy is believed to bring positive results, reduce the fear of untimely death, and help remove Pitru Dosha. It is also considered effective in reducing negative energy within the home.

Barley

Offering barley to Surya Dev or using it during worship is believed to strengthen a weak Sun in one’s horoscope. A strong Sun is associated with confidence, leadership, and recognition. Astrological beliefs suggest that this remedy can remove career-related obstacles and help complete long-pending tasks.

Jaggery

People suffering from health issues, financial troubles, or mental stress are advised to offer jaggery to Surya Dev during Nautapa. Jaggery is associated with the Sun planet in astrology. Offering jaggery as bhog or mixing it in water while giving Arghya on Sundays or during Nautapa is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and relief from health-related problems.

Saffron And Milk

According to Vedic astrology, offering saffron-infused milk to Surya Dev brings positivity and peace into life. This remedy is believed to improve the positions of both the Sun and Moon in one’s horoscope, leading to mental peace, respect, and better fortune.

Why Is Worship During Nautapa Considered Important?

From an astrological perspective, Nautapa is not just a period of extreme heat but also a spiritually significant time for meditation, discipline, and Sun worship. Devotees are advised to offer water to Surya Dev daily using a copper vessel, chant Surya mantras, and follow a completely sattvic lifestyle during these nine days.

It is believed that remedies performed with devotion and discipline during Nautapa can help reduce major life obstacles and bring prosperity and abundance into the home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nautapa?

Nautapa is an intense nine-day period of scorching heat in India, during which the Sun's rays are believed to be strongest. In 2026, it runs from May 25 to June 2.

What is the significance of Nautapa in Sanatan Dharma?

Nautapa holds religious and spiritual significance, with beliefs that worshipping Surya Dev during this time brings happiness, prosperity, and positive energy. Acts of devotion and charity are said to please the Sun God.

What offerings are recommended during Nautapa?

Recommended offerings to Surya Dev include coconut water, black sesame seeds, barley, jaggery, and saffron-infused milk. These are believed to bring various benefits like financial stability and peace.

Why is worship during Nautapa considered important astrologically?

Astrologically, Nautapa is a significant time for meditation, discipline, and Sun worship. Remedies performed with devotion are believed to reduce life obstacles and bring prosperity.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Heatwave Nautapa Nautapa 2026 Things To Offer During Nautapa Nautapa Rituals
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