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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Festival

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Festival

Follow essential Navratri do’s and don’ts to maintain purity, discipline, and devotion, and ensure a spiritually fulfilling festive experience.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

Chaitra Navratri is considered a sacred time for devotion, purity, and self-discipline among devotees. Observed from March 19 to March 27, the nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. However, spiritual experts believe that along with prayers, following certain practices is essential to receive the complete benefits of this auspicious period.

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Avoid Tamasic Foods During Navratri

During Navratri, devotees are advised to avoid tamasic foods such as meat, alcohol, garlic, and onions. These foods are believed to disturb mental peace and reduce spiritual energy. Those observing fasts should stick to a satvik (pure vegetarian) diet.

Maintain Purity In Thoughts And Behaviour

Worship alone is not considered enough if one’s behaviour includes anger, dishonesty, or negative emotions. Devotees are encouraged to remain calm, truthful, and mentally disciplined throughout the nine days to make their prayers meaningful.

Avoid Grooming Activities

According to traditional beliefs, cutting hair, shaving, or trimming nails during Navratri is considered inauspicious. These practices are avoided as a mark of discipline and devotion during the sacred period.

Keep Your Surroundings Clean

Cleanliness plays a crucial role during Navratri. It is believed that negative energy thrives in unclean spaces, so keeping the home, especially the prayer area, clean and organised is highly important.

Choose Auspicious Colours

Wearing black clothes is generally avoided during Navratri. Instead, devotees prefer auspicious colours like red, yellow, and white, which are believed to attract positive energy and hold religious significance.

Follow A Disciplined Routine

Maintaining discipline is key during Navratri. Waking up early, performing prayers on time, and following a structured daily routine helps strengthen spiritual practice, while laziness can weaken devotion.

Follow Fasting Rules Strictly

Those observing fasts should adhere to the rules without breaking them midway. Maintaining purity and sincerity during fasting is considered essential to receive the full blessings of the festival.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Fasting Tips Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Do And Donts Hindu Festival Rituals
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