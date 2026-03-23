Chaitra Navratri 2026: Planning A Bhandara? Note These Auspicious Dates For Maximum Blessings

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: The sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri is one of the most spiritually significant periods for Hindu devotees, marked by nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga. Among the many rituals observed during this time, organising a Bhandara, serving food to the needy, holds deep religious importance. It is believed that acts of charity during Navratri not only bring inner peace but also invite divine blessings and prosperity into one’s life. If you are planning to host a Bhandara this year, knowing the most auspicious dates can help make the occasion even more meaningful.

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Why Bhandara Holds Special Significance During Navratri

According to religious beliefs mentioned in ancient scriptures, offering food to the poor and needy during Navratri is considered a highly virtuous act. It is said that such acts of kindness please Goddess Durga and help remove past sins while bringing happiness and abundance.

Bhandara is not just about feeding people, it symbolises compassion, selflessness, and devotion. Many devotees choose to organise it as a way of expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for their families. The act of sharing food during these sacred days is believed to strengthen spiritual growth and deepen one’s connection with the divine.

Most Auspicious Dates For Bhandara In 2026

While a Bhandara can be organised on any of the nine days of Navratri, the last three days are considered especially powerful and spiritually rewarding. These include:

Saptami: 25 March 2026

25 March 2026 Ashtami: 26 March 2026

26 March 2026 Navami: 27 March 2026

These days are regarded as highly auspicious, and many devotees prefer to organise large-scale Bhandaras during this period. You can arrange the food distribution anytime between morning and evening, ensuring it aligns with your puja timings.

Choosing these dates is believed to amplify the spiritual benefits and bring greater blessings from Maa Durga.

Important Rules To Follow While Organising A Bhandara

To ensure that your Bhandara is spiritually fulfilling, certain guidelines should be followed carefully. Begin by offering prayers to Goddess Durga and presenting the prepared food as bhog before serving it to others. The food must be strictly satvik, prepared with purity and devotion.

Cleanliness is another crucial aspect, both in the cooking process and the serving area. It is also advised not to waste food, as discarding prasad is considered inauspicious. Proper planning and mindful serving can help ensure that the food reaches those who truly need it.

Who Should Receive Bhandara Food?

Scriptures emphasise that Bhandara is primarily meant for the poor and needy, those who may not have regular access to food. Feeding such individuals is believed to generate true success and spiritual merit.

It is also believed that those who are financially well-off should avoid consuming Bhandara food without contributing or offering service. Religious teachings suggest that eating food meant for others without participation may reduce the success gained and is considered akin to incurring a spiritual ‘debt’.

Therefore, the true essence of Bhandara lies in service, humility, and genuine intention.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]