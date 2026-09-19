Radha Ashtami 2026: 7 Essential Puja Samagri To Keep Ready For The Auspicious Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Radha Ashtami honours Radha Rani, observed September 19, 2026.

Prepare puja space, chowki, and all essential items beforehand.

Arrange shringar items, bhog, flowers, and maintain peaceful environment.

Radha Ashtami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Bhadrapada month to honour Radha Rani and her divine devotion to Lord Krishna. In 2026, Radha Ashtami falls on Saturday, September 19. According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at around 1 pm on September 18 and continues until approximately 3:26 pm on September 19. The midday period is considered particularly significant for Radha Rani puja.

Devotees traditionally observe a fast and worship Radha-Krishna on this occasion. If you are planning to perform the puja or keep the vrat, preparing the essentials a night in advance can make the morning arrangements easier and more organised.

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Clean The Puja Space The Night Before

Begin the preparations by thoroughly cleaning the home temple and puja area. Clean the puja chowki, seating arrangement and idols, and keep the space ready for the next day. It is also useful to gather all the items required for the puja in one place so that nothing important is missed.

Prepare The Radha-Krishna Puja Chowki

The puja chowki can be decorated the night before with flowers and other decorative items. Fragrant flowers are considered especially dear to Radha Rani, making them an important part of the worship preparations.

Keep These Puja Items Ready

Keep roli, akshat, sandalwood paste, kumkum, flowers, garlands, Tulsi leaves, incense, a diya, ghee or oil, camphor, fruits and sweets ready beforehand. A kalash or another suitable vessel can also be kept for the water used during the puja.

Arrange Radha Rani's Shringar Items

Keep Radha Rani's new clothes, chunri, jewellery, crown, bindi, bangles and flower garlands separately the night before. Having these items ready can save time and avoid last-minute difficulties during the morning preparations.

Prepare The Bhog In Advance

Along with fruits, sweets and other sattvik dishes, devotees offer malpua, arbi, makhan mishri and panjiri as bhog to Radha Rani on Radha Ashtami. Preparing these offerings in advance can make the puja arrangements smoother.

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Bring These Flowers Home

Kadamba, jasmine, rose and parijat flowers are considered especially dear to Radha Rani. Since getting specific flowers can sometimes be difficult on a festival day, devotees can bring them home the night before. Keep the flowers in a clean place and arrange them carefully so they remain fresh.

Maintain A Peaceful Atmosphere At Home

Although Radha Ashtami is observed on September 19, the Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami Tithi begins on September 18. Devotees can therefore maintain a peaceful devotional atmosphere at home and avoid unnecessary arguments, anger and negative activities during this period.