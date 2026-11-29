Monthly operations at district hospitals surged from 2,428 in June 2026 to 11,643 in October. This significant rise is attributed to expanded surgical facilities and improved medical infrastructure.
Bihar Sees Sharp Rise In District Hospital Surgeries, Numbers Jump From 2,428 To 11,643
Bihar district hospitals recorded 11,643 surgeries in October 2026, up from 2,428 in June, as the state expands emergency and surgical healthcare services.
- Bihar district hospitals report sharp surgical procedure increase.
- State expands emergency care, medical infrastructure, equipment.
- Free medicines, vaccinations, public health schemes reviewed.
Bihar has reported a sharp increase in surgical procedures at its district hospitals, with monthly operations climbing from 2,428 in June 2026 to 11,643 in October. The rise comes as the state expands surgical facilities, emergency healthcare services and medical infrastructure to improve access to treatment at district-level hospitals.
The progress was reviewed by Health Minister Nishant Kumar during a meeting with senior officials on Saturday, where developments across the state's healthcare system over the past six months were discussed.
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Bihar Expands Surgical And Emergency Healthcare Services
During the review meeting, the Health Minister assessed preparations to provide round-the-clock emergency care and facilities for 76 types of surgeries at district hospitals.
Currently, these hospitals have 190 operational intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 120 ventilators. Officials also discussed the purchase of 1,947 medical devices worth approximately Rs 37 crore to strengthen surgical services.
The state government's objective is to enable patients to receive essential medical treatment and undergo surgeries at district hospitals, reducing the need to travel to larger medical centres.
Officials also informed the Minister that Bihar had retained its position as the country's top-performing state in the distribution of free medicines at government hospitals for 26 consecutive months. Meanwhile, dialysis services have been extended to 94 healthcare institutions.
Free Treatment, Vaccination And Public Health Schemes Reviewed
The meeting also covered free pathology testing, the Chief Minister's Hemophilia Scheme and the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund. Under the latter scheme, the annual income eligibility limit has been raised from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
Officials reviewed the progress of several public health programmes, including the TB-Free India campaign, Anaemia-Free Bihar initiative and screening drives for non-communicable diseases.
Bihar's performance in the HPV vaccination campaign also featured in the discussions. The state has achieved its 100 per cent target, joining six other states that have met their respective targets.
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AI In Healthcare And Medical Infrastructure Among Key Priorities
Nishant Kumar also assessed maternal and child healthcare programmes, alongside construction and expansion work at major medical institutions, including PMCH, LNJP Hospital, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Darbhanga.
Other areas discussed included the establishment of new medical colleges, procurement of medical equipment, availability of medicines, drug control, food safety, AYUSH programmes and organ transplantation services. The meeting also examined the potential use of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery.
The Minister directed officials to speed up the implementation of healthcare schemes, strengthen coordination between departments and ensure that ongoing projects are completed within their stipulated timelines.
"Developing robust health infrastructure, expanding modern technology-driven diagnostic and treatment facilities, and ensuring adequate human resources are the government's top priorities," he said.
Senior officials present at the meeting included Health Department Secretary Kumar Ravi, State Health Society Executive Director Naval Kishore Chaudhary, BMSICL Managing Director Subrat Kumar Sen and State AYUSH Society Executive Director Vaibhav Chaudhary.
(With inputs from IANS)
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much have surgical procedures increased in Bihar's district hospitals?
What improvements are being made to healthcare services in Bihar?
The state is expanding surgical facilities, emergency healthcare services, and medical infrastructure. This includes preparations for 76 types of surgeries and round-the-clock emergency care at district hospitals.
What is the main objective of strengthening district hospitals in Bihar?
The objective is to enable patients to receive essential medical treatment and undergo surgeries at district hospitals. This aims to reduce the need for them to travel to larger medical centers.
What other healthcare achievements did Bihar review recently?
Bihar retained its top position in free medicine distribution at government hospitals for 26 consecutive months. The state also achieved its 100 percent HPV vaccination target and extended dialysis services to 94 institutions.