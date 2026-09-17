Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 76,000 diyas lit for PM Modi's 76th birthday.

They symbolized his age, praying for good health.

BJP launched 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' for home prayers.

Lighting a diya signifies auspiciousness, good wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17, 2026, was marked by a striking display of lights at Ahmedabad’s Vishwa Umiya Dham. At midnight, 76,000 diyas were lit as prayers were offered for his good health and long life. The number was symbolic, matching the Prime Minister’s age. The event also featured a Maha Aarti and a mass rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ by thousands of people.

But the 76,000 diyas were not the same as the wider ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative associated with PM Modi’s birthday. So, what was the difference between the two? And what does lighting a diya for someone traditionally signify?

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Why Were 76,000 Diyas Lit In Ahmedabad?

Vishwa Umiya Dham in Ahmedabad hosted a midnight programme to mark PM Modi’s 76th birthday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the event, where a Maha Aarti was performed before Maa Umiya and prayers were offered for the Prime Minister’s long life. Around 5,000 people were expected to participate in the programme.

The 76,000 diyas were chosen to symbolically represent the 76 years PM Modi has completed. The gathering also included a collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, adding a patriotic element to the celebration.

Is 76,000 Diyas The Same As ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’?

Not exactly. The Ahmedabad event was a specific large-scale programme involving 76,000 lamps. Separately, the BJP called on people to light an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ on PM Modi’s birthday as part of its ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. Reports on the wider initiative said people were encouraged to light lamps at home and pray for the Prime Minister’s health and long life.

The broader campaign was scheduled to begin on September 17 and continue for a month, with various service-related activities alongside the birthday celebrations.

What Does Lighting A Diya Mean In Hindu Tradition?

A diya is traditionally associated with light, auspiciousness and the removal of darkness. In Hindu philosophical thought, light is also used as a symbol of knowledge and spiritual illumination.

The well-known prayer from the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad says:

"Tamaso Maa Jyotirgamaya"

It is commonly translated as a prayer to be led from darkness towards light. The line comes from Brihadaranyaka Upanishad 1.3.28.

However, this prayer does not prescribe lighting a diya for someone's birthday. In this context, the symbolism of light helps explain why a lamp can be used as an expression of hope, auspiciousness and well-being.

Lighting a lamp, performing an aarti or applying a tilak can also form part of family and religious traditions used to convey good wishes on special occasions.

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Does Lighting A Diya Increase Someone’s Lifespan?

A diya does not provide a guarantee of longer life. In a religious setting, it represents a prayer or good wish rather than a literal method of extending someone's lifespan.

Traditional lamp prayers similarly associate the flame with auspiciousness, well-being and good health. The sentiment is therefore about expressing a wish for someone's welfare rather than treating the ritual as a miraculous remedy.

Why The Number 76 Matters

The symbolism behind the Ahmedabad event was straightforward: 76,000 diyas were lit to correspond with PM Modi turning 76. The wider ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative, meanwhile, centred on lighting a lamp as a gesture of blessings and prayers for his health and long life.

The scale of the two efforts was different, but the central theme was similar, using the traditional symbolism of light to express good wishes and blessings on a birthday.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]