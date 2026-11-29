Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK supports Delimitation Bill as Centre met demands.

Centre agreed to 25-year freeze on parliamentary representation.

Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats will increase significantly.

DMK's support won't affect its INDIA bloc standing.

The seating arrangements of 97 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha have been changed, with the development coinciding with the DMK's decision to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills ahead of Parliament's special session.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced its decision on Saturday after a meeting convened by party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Party MP Kanimozhi subsequently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other DMK MPs, to convey the party's stand.

Kanimozhi said the DMK had decided to back the Delimitation Bill after the Centre incorporated the safeguards it had been demanding, including a 25-year freeze on parliamentary representation.

Why DMK Decided To Support Delimitation Bill

Explaining the decision, Kanimozhi said the party's demands had been raised both in Parliament and through a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2024. She said the provisions sought by the DMK had now been included in the proposed legislation.

"This morning, our leader Mr MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand," she said.

The DMK had particularly insisted that the expansion of parliamentary seats should be based on the 1971 population figures and that the resulting arrangement should remain frozen for 25 years.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal To Introduce Delimitation Bill In Lok Sabha On November 30

"We have decided to support the Delimitation Bill because whatever the DMK had wanted in that bill, like last time when we spoke in Parliament, or even before that when the DMK government had passed a resolution in 2024, whatever we had asked for, today they have made it part of the bill. Whatever the DMK had insisted on is in the bill today. We had also insisted that there will be a freeze for the next 25 years. So all that is in the bill...Whatever we wanted, we've got," Kanimozhi said.

She added that the proposed increase would take Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha from 39 to 59 seats.

"When the government said that they will be increasing the number of seats, we wanted it to be done on the 1971 basis, and they have agreed to that, and a freeze on that for 25 years has also been accepted. So today, Tamil Nadu's number of MPs will be going up from 39 to 59... After this bill is passed, the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented," she said.

Stalin Says DMK Protected Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary Representation

Earlier, Stalin told DMK MPs that the party had secured safeguards for Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament for the next 25 years by extending support to the proposed delimitation legislation.

Addressing the meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, he said the DMK had approached the issue with a long-term perspective and was among the first political parties to flag concerns over the possible impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

"For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question," Stalin said.

ALSO READ: ‘850 Is Murder Of Democracy’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Plotting To Redraw Electoral Map Through Delimitation Bill

Rahul Gandhi Says INDIA Bloc Position Will Remain Unchanged

The DMK's decision comes amid questions over the positions of opposition alliance partners on the proposed delimitation exercise. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, said support for the bill would not affect the standing of parties within the INDIA bloc.

Responding to questions about the positions of the DMK and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition said the alliance's relationship with its partners would remain unchanged.

"In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill," Gandhi said.

On the DMK's position, Gandhi described the issue as a "fight for democracy" and appealed to NDA allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while claiming that public anger against the BJP was growing.

The Centre is expected to bring the proposed delimitation and women's reservation legislation during Parliament's special session, scheduled from November 30 to December 3.

(With agency inputs)