Radha Ashtami is on September 19 because the Ashtami tithi is present at sunrise and throughout the main midday worship period on that day. On September 18, Ashtami begins too late for the full midday puja.
Radha Ashtami 2026: Is The Fast On September 18 Or 19? Know The Correct Date
Radha Ashtami 2026 falls on September 19. Know why Ashtami begins on September 18 but the fast and main puja will be observed the next day.
- Radha Ashtami 2026 fast and worship confirmed for September 19.
- This date aligns with Udaya Tithi and midday worship principles.
- Ashtami tithi covers September 19 sunrise and midday puja.
Radha Ashtami 2026 has raised a common question because the Ashtami tithi begins on the afternoon of September 18, while the fast and main celebrations are scheduled for September 19. So, should devotees observe the vrat on the day the tithi begins, or wait until the following morning? The answer lies in two key principles used in the Hindu Panchang, the Udaya Tithi and the presence of the tithi during the festival's prescribed puja period.
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Why Is Radha Ashtami On September 19?
At sunrise on September 18, Saptami tithi will still be in effect. Ashtami will begin at around 1 pm. On September 19, however, Ashtami will be present at sunrise and will continue through the main midday worship period. This makes September 19 the date for the Radha Ashtami fast and principal celebrations.
The Udaya Tithi principle generally gives importance to the tithi prevailing at sunrise. However, festival dates are not decided by sunrise alone. The specific period associated with the worship also matters.
What Does Udaya Tithi Mean?
Unlike the Gregorian calendar, in which a date changes at midnight, a Hindu tithi does not begin at a fixed clock time. It can start during the morning, afternoon, evening or night.
For many observances, the tithi that is present at sunrise determines the day on which the vrat is observed. This is known as Udaya Tithi. That is why simply checking a calendar date may not always give the complete picture.
The beginning of a tithi must be considered alongside its presence at sunrise and during the relevant puja period.
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Importance Of Midday Period
Different Hindu festivals follow the period associated with their principal worship. For example, Krishna Janmashtami gives importance to the presence of Ashtami during the Nishita period, while Ram Navami considers Navami during midday.
Radha Ashtami is traditionally associated with midday worship because Radha Rani's appearance is believed to have taken place during this period. As a result, the presence of Ashtami during the main midday puja becomes particularly important when determining the festival date.
Why Not September 18?
On September 18, Ashtami will begin at around 1 pm, by which time a substantial part of the midday worship period will already have passed under Saptami. On September 19, Ashtami will remain in effect from sunrise through the main midday puja period.
For New Delhi, the midday puja period is expected to be approximately 11:01 am to 1:28 pm. Some Panchangs give a slightly different window of around 11:19 am to 1:45 pm. Such variations can occur because of location and calculation methods, so devotees should check the local timings for their city.
In simple terms, although Ashtami begins on September 18, September 19 brings together both the Udaya Tithi and the midday presence of Ashtami. Therefore, the Radha Ashtami fast, midday puja and main celebrations will be observed on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Radha Ashtami 2026 observed on September 19 instead of September 18?
What is the Udaya Tithi principle in Hindu calendar calculations?
Udaya Tithi refers to the lunar day (tithi) that is present at sunrise. For many observances, this tithi determines the day for the vrat, but it's considered alongside other factors for festival dates.
Why is the midday period significant for Radha Ashtami celebrations?
Radha Ashtami worship gives importance to the midday period because Radha Rani's appearance is believed to have occurred during this time. The tithi's presence during midday is crucial for determining the festival date.