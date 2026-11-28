Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buying iron on Saturday traditionally invites Lord Shani's displeasure.

Donating iron, oil on Saturdays is considered more virtuous instead.

Astrologers suggest Shani's influence depends on one's horoscope.

Avoid buying salt, oil, black clothes, or sharp objects.

Saturday Shopping Rules, Good or Bad: Elders often discourage the purchase of any iron item, vehicle, or utensils on Saturday. It is believed that doing so angers Lord Shanidev and can lead to trouble or financial hardship in the home.

But is it really inauspicious to buy iron on Saturday? Or is there a specific reason behind this age-old tradition? Let's understand the real truth behind this belief and the opinions of astrologers in simple terms.

Why Is It Forbidden To Buy Iron On Saturday?

In astrology, iron is considered the metal of Lord Shani, and Saturday is also dedicated to him. According to ancient beliefs:

It is believed that bringing iron home on Saturday may result in the wrath of Shani Dev.

People believe that iron purchased on this day can cause discord, illness or financial loss in the house.

For this reason, many families avoid buying vehicles, iron tools or house construction materials on Saturday.

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Another Aspect: The Importance Of 'Donating' Over 'Buying'

There's a very good and logical reason behind this rule. Religious scriptures consider donating iron, black sesame seeds, and mustard oil on Saturdays to be a very virtuous act.

In ancient times, this rule was made so that instead of buying iron for themselves on Saturday, people would donate iron items to the poor and needy.

Shanidev is considered the god of work and service . When you donate tools or utensils to a poor laborer or artisan, they earn a living and Shanidev is pleased.

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What Is The Opinion Of Astrologers?

Astrologers don't all share the same opinion on this subject. Many experts believe that Shani Dev doesn't become angry simply because you buy something.

The good or bad effect of Saturn depends on the horoscope of the person and his deeds.

If Saturn is strong in your horoscope, then buying iron on Saturday will not be harmful for you.

In today's time, if it is very necessary to buy iron for building a house, office work or any important reason, then the purchase can be made without any fear.

Which Are The Auspicious Days To Buy Iron?

If you want to follow old beliefs, Sunday and Thursday are considered the best days to buy iron. Furthermore, auspicious days like Dhanteras and Pushya Nakshatra are also considered auspicious for buying a car or steel utensils.

What Else Should Not Be Bought On Saturday?

Apart from iron, some other things are advised to avoid buying on Saturday:

Mustard or sesame oil: It is believed that buying oil on Saturday increases illness in the home. However, donating oil on this day and offering it to Lord Shanidev is considered very auspicious.

Salt: It is said that buying salt on Saturday increases debt at home and can lead to financial problems.

Black clothes and shoes: Avoid buying black clothes or leather shoes on Saturday. It is believed that wearing shoes purchased on this day can lead to bad luck.

Scissors and Knives: Buying sharp objects like scissors, knives or needles on Saturday is believed to increase quarrels and tension in the house.

Broom: The broom is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Bringing a new broom home on Saturday is said to bring prosperity to the home.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.