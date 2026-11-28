Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Storyteller Indresh Upadhyay placed cow dung in phone for protection.

Science refutes radiation blocking, warns of device damage.

Ancient Hindu scriptures deem cow dung sacred and purifying.

This specific practice remains a matter of personal faith.

A video of storyteller Indresh Upadhyay is currently attracting everyone's attention on social media, and the reason is quite surprising. In the video, he is seen placing dried cow dung inside the back cover of his phone.

While his devotees link this to tradition and protection, people online are raising questions. What exactly happens when you put cow dung on a phone cover? Let's investigate the religious significance and scientific facts behind this viral claim.

Why Did Indresh Upadhyay Put Cow Dung In His Phone Cover?

In the viral video, narrator Indresh Upadhyay clarified that in today's times, mobile phone use has become a necessity. He has to keep his phone nearby to recite hymns and verses during his storytelling. He has adopted this traditional method to avoid the negative effects of this practice. According to him, its main benefits are as follows:

Protection from negative radiation: They claim that the waves emitted by mobile phones and nearby towers are harmful to the body. Dried cow dung absorbs this negative radiation.

Protecting intelligence and physical strength: In the video, he stated that keeping a phone without cow dung nearby can negatively impact a person's intelligence and reduce physical energy. Placing a piece of cow dung nearby immediately reduces radiation levels.

Creating a positive environment: According to him, keeping cow dung with the phone keeps the surrounding energy pure and protects the body from possible harm.

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What Is The Opinion Of Science And Technology Experts?

While on one hand it is a matter of faith and traditional belief, on the other hand modern science and tech experts do not agree with this claim.

Lack of scientific evidence: According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientific research, radiofrequency waves emitted by mobile phones are non-ionizing. At normal levels, these waves do not harm body cells. Furthermore, there is no proven scientific evidence to support the protection of mobile phone radiation by cow dung.

Risk of device damage: Mobile engineers believe that placing dry dung or any organic matter inside a phone's tight back cover can cause moisture, dust, and bacteria to accumulate. This can cause damage to the phone's camera lens, charging port, speaker, and internal circuitry.

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Glory Of Cow Dung (Gomay) In Hindu Scriptures:

While science may have its own requirements for modern gadgets, the dung of indigenous cows, or "gomay," is considered sacred and energetic in the ancient tradition. Its importance is described in detail in the Vedas, Puranas, and Ayurveda:

Goddess Lakshmi's abode: According to mythological beliefs, cow dung is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi. Applying cow dung to your home or place of worship helps ward off poverty and bring positive energy.

An integral part of Panchagavya: The use of Panchagavya (cow's milk, yogurt, ghee, cow urine, and cow dung) is considered essential in any religious ritual, yajna, or purification ceremony. It purifies the person and the place both externally and internally.

Destruction of Vastu defects and negative energy: Since ancient times, there has been a tradition of plastering the kitchen and courtyard with cow dung, so that the environment remains pure and negative forces cannot enter the house.

Use in Yagya and Agnihotra: Havan performed with cow dung cakes and ghee destroys the micro-organisms in the atmosphere and purifies the air.

Key Verses From The Scriptures And Their Simple Summary:

Ancient Hindu scriptures contain several clear verses attesting to the sacredness of cow dung, the meaning of which reflects its spiritual power:

Padma Purana

“Gomaye Vasate Lakshmirgomutre Sarvamangala. Padagre Khechara Vedya Hambhashabde Prajapatih.”

Summary: The body of a cow and everything derived from it is imbued with divine powers. Cow dung, in particular, is believed to be home to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, while cow urine is believed to be home to Goddess Parvati, the harbinger of all auspiciousness.

Sri Vishnu Dharmottara Purana:

"Gavan Hi Tirthe Vasatih Ganga Pushti Statha Tadrajasi Pravruddha. Lakshmi Karishe Pranatau Cha Dharmastaasa Pranaam Satnatam Cha Kuryat."

Summary: The cow is as sacred as a sacred pilgrimage site. Mother Ganga resides within its sacred body, and Goddess Lakshmi herself resides within its dried dung. Therefore, offering prayers to the cow daily is considered a virtuous act and a source of good fortune.

Mahabharata:

"Gomayen sada snayat karishe chapi samvishet. Mucus mutrapurishani pratighatam cha varjayet."

Summary: Explaining the rules of dharma and purification, Bhishma Pitamah tells Yudhishthira that purifying oneself with cow dung and sitting on a seat made of dried cow dung purifies one. This chapter also describes Goddess Lakshmi herself having accepted cow dung as her abode.

Manusmriti:

"Gomayen Shuddhyanti Bhumiroudran Cha Yanmalam. Gomutren Cha Shuddhyanti Sarvanyeva Griheshu Cha."

Summary: By applying cow dung on the land which has become impure or unclean due to any reason, that place becomes pure and sacred again, and by sprinkling cow urine on other things in the house, they get purified.

The gist of these four verses is that in the Vedic and Puranic times, cow dung was considered to be the 'form of Lakshmi' and the most sacred natural element that purifies the environment, which was mainly used for the spiritual purification of the house, place of worship and the sacrificial altar.

However, at the time these ancient texts were composed, modern electronic devices or concepts like mobile radiation didn't exist. Therefore, placing cow dung in a phone case is entirely a matter of personal faith and belief.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.