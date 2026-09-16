Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Know Ganesh Visarjan Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anant Chaturdashi 2026 and Ganesh Visarjan observed September 25.

Sunrise Tithi confirms September 25 for Anant Chaturdashi.

Auspicious Visarjan timings available throughout September 25.

Day concludes Ganeshotsav, honoring Lord Vishnu for protection.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 falls on Friday, September 25, and this will also be the main day for Ganesh Visarjan for devotees observing the 10-day Ganeshotsav. While some families bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after one-and-a-half, three, five or seven days, the grand culmination of the festival traditionally takes place on Anant Chaturdashi. Confusion may arise this year because the Chaturdashi Tithi begins late on September 24, but the festival date is determined by the sunrise Tithi.

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Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Is It On September 24 Or 25?

According to the Panchang calculation provided, the Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi begins at around 11:18 PM on September 24 and ends at approximately 11:06 PM on September 25.

At sunrise on September 24, Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect, whereas September 25 begins with Chaturdashi Tithi. Therefore, based on the Udaya Tithi, Anant Chaturdashi, the worship of Lord Vishnu and the main 10th-day Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 25, 2026.

The exact Tithi-ending time may vary by a minute or two depending on the city and local Panchang calculations. However, the festival date remains September 25.

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

Several auspicious Choghadiya periods are available on September 25 for Ganesh Visarjan. Based on the New Delhi Panchang calculation, the timings are:

Morning - 6:11 AM to 10:42 AM

6:11 AM to 10:42 AM Afternoon - 12:13 PM to 1:43 PM

12:13 PM to 1:43 PM Evening - 4:44 PM to 6:14 PM

4:44 PM to 6:14 PM Night - 9:14 PM to 10:43 PM

The morning window from 6:11 AM to 10:42 AM may be convenient for many families. At public pandals, however, Visarjan processions can take longer, making evening or night timings another option.

Devotees in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities may see slight differences in Choghadiya timings. Local sunrise calculations and any timings or arrangements announced by the administration should also be considered.

How To Bid Farewell To Bappa Before Visarjan

Before taking the idol for Visarjan, devotees can perform the usual Ganapati Puja and offer Durva, red flowers, Modak or homemade Prasad. Families can then come together for the Aarti and seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the worship before praying for Bappa to return again the following year.

In many homes, the idol is moved slightly forward before it is lifted from its place of installation. This is considered a symbolic indication that the period of installation has ended and the time for farewell has arrived. Devotees can then hold Akshat and flowers and take the Visarjan Sankalp.

For a small clay idol installed at home, Visarjan can also be performed in a bucket or large container. Once the idol has dissolved completely, the water can be used for a plant or poured into clean soil. Idols made from Plaster of Paris or those painted with chemical colours should not be immersed in rivers, ponds or the sea.

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Why Is The Main Ganesh Visarjan Held On Anant Chaturdashi?

Ganeshotsav begins with Ganesh Chaturthi and reaches its traditional conclusion on Anant Chaturdashi. The day is also associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu in his Anant form and the tradition of wearing an Anant Sutra with 14 knots.

Thus, Anant Chaturdashi carries significance on two fronts. Devotees bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha while also praying to Lord Vishnu for the family's protection, happiness and prosperity.

For Ganesh Visarjan 2026, devotees observing the 10-day festival should therefore mark September 25 on their calendars. Although Chaturdashi begins late on September 24, the observance falls on September 25 according to the Udaya Tithi.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]