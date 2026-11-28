Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharmas period begins December 16, ends January 14.

Auspicious events halt due to Sun-Jupiter weakening influence.

It’s a spiritual month, celebrated festively in South India.

Perform spiritual acts; avoid major ceremonies and beginnings.

Kharmas 2026: In Hinduism and astrology, special attention is paid to the auspicious time and planetary positions before beginning any major auspicious event. In the final month of 2026, auspicious events like weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and tonsure ceremonies will once again be put on hold. This is due to Kharmas.

Let us know when Kharmas is starting in the year 2026, why auspicious functions are considered prohibited during this period, whether this month is really inauspicious and how it is celebrated in South India.

Kharmas 2026 Exact Date And Time

According to the Panchang calculations, when the Sun God enters the zodiac sign of Devguru Jupiter, Sagittarius or Pisces , that period is called Kharmas.

Beginning of Kharmas: 16 December 2026, Wednesday (Sun God will enter Sagittarius at 10:29 am).

End of Kharmas: 14 January 2027 (Kharmas will end with the entry of Sun into Capricorn on the day of Makar Sankranti).

During this entire one month period, there is no auspicious time for marriage, engagement, house warming, mundan and starting a new business as per the North Indian calendars.

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Why Are Marriage And Auspicious Functions Considered Prohibited During Kharmas?

Astrology and mythological beliefs have given two main reasons behind this:

Astrological Reason (Wakening of Jupiter's Influence): The Sun is considered the king of the planets, while Jupiter (Guru), the presiding deity, is the primary factor in marriage and auspicious events. When the Sun enters Jupiter's zodiac sign (Sagittarius or Pisces), both the Sun's radiance and Jupiter's auspicious influence diminish. For rites of passage like marriage, both the Sun and Jupiter's strength are considered essential, so weddings are postponed during this period.

Mythological Folklore: According to folklore, the seven horses of the Sun God's chariot, constantly circling the universe, grew tired and thirsty. To give the horses a rest, the Sun God stopped them near a pond and harnessed two donkeys (called "khar" in Sanskrit) to the chariot to keep it running on time. The donkeys' slow pace diminished the Sun's radiance and speed. This is why this month came to be known as "Kharmas."

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Is Kharmas Really Inauspicious? Learn The Truth

Often people consider Kharmas as an 'inauspicious' or 'bad' month, but according to the scriptures this belief is not completely correct.

Kharmas is a month of spiritual practice, devotion, and introspection, shunning worldly festivities and material ostentation . Worshiping Lord Vishnu and the Sun God during this period is considered highly fruitful. Daily activities, jobs, studies, general shopping, and religious rituals are not restricted during this month. Only major auspicious ceremonies are postponed.

Unique Traditions Associated With Kharmas In South India

While in North India, festivities come to a halt during Kharmas, in South India, this time is considered extremely sacred and festive:

In South India (especially Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka), this period of the Sun's stay in Sagittarius is called "Dhanurmas" or "Maragadhi" in the Tamil calendar . It is considered the holiest month of the year for the worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

Goda Festival (Andal Vrat): In the Vaishnavite tradition and in Balaji temples, this entire month is celebrated as "Godotsav ." It is believed that Goddess Andal (Godamba), an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, observed a rigorous fast and recited the "Tiruppaavai" (sacred thread) during this month to win Lord Ranganatha (Vishnu) as her husband.

Special Services and Offerings: During this time, special pujas are performed in South Indian temples during the Brahma Muhurta (time of the month of Brahma Muhurta). In keeping with the cold weather, the deity is draped with warm shawls, and Ayurvedic decoctions and special offerings of Pongal (rice and mung bean lentils) are offered.

What To Do And What Not To Do During Kharmas?

What to do (auspicious work) What not to do (prohibited actions) Offer water (arghya) to Sun God every morning from a copper pot. Do not organize wedding ceremonies like marriage, engagement, roka or tilak. Worship Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahasranama or Geeta. Postpone house warming or Bhoomi Pujan in the new house. Donate blankets, warm clothes, sesame seeds and jaggery to the needy during the winter season . Avoid mundan, janeu (upanayana) and starting a new business.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.