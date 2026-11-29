Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four killed, two injured in East Delhi house fire.

E-rickshaw charging point suspected as fire's origin.

Victims found on first floor; injured are stable.

Police investigating blaze; further details are awaited.

Four people were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out at a house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area on Sunday. Officials suspect that an e-rickshaw charging point may have been the source of the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, triggering an emergency response involving a water tanker, a water barrel and a quick response vehicle.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed the deaths and said the two injured persons had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable.

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E-Rickshaw Charging Point Suspected As Fire's Origin

According to DCP Meena, police received information about the fire and reached the spot in Lane No. 11, where four people were found dead.

"A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene, specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken," DCP Meena said.

The officer added that an e-rickshaw charging point was suspected to be the initial source of the fire. People sleeping on the first floor were among those affected.

"Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected," he noted.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the blaze. Further details are awaited.

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