Sawan Somwar 2026: Want A Love Marriage? Try These 5 Shiva Remedies This Shravan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sawan Somwar offers traditional remedies for marriage-related obstacles.

Plant Bilva, read Shiva-Parvati story for suitable partners.

Offer saffron water and 'suhaag' items to deities.

Perform Parthiv Shivling puja, offer Nagkesar for harmony.

The first Sawan Somwar of 2026 falls on August 3 and is regarded as one of the most auspicious days to worship Lord Shiva. Many unmarried women observe special prayers and rituals during the holy month with the hope of finding a suitable life partner or fulfilling their wish for a love marriage. According to astrologer Sanjeet Kumar Mishra, several traditional remedies associated with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are believed to remove obstacles related to marriage. Here are five widely followed practices that devotees perform during Sawan, based on long-standing religious beliefs and customs observed by many families.

Sawan Somwar Remedies For Marriage

Plant A Bilva Tree And Worship It Daily

According to astrologer Sanjeet Kumar Mishra, planting a Bilva (Belpatra) sapling at home or within temple premises during Sawan is considered highly auspicious. Devotees are advised to worship the plant every morning and evening. Hindu scriptures regard the Bilva tree as a form of Lord Shiva, and it is traditionally believed that regular worship may help reduce delays and obstacles related to marriage.

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Read The Shiva-Parvati Marriage Episode

Those praying for a desired life partner or hoping for a love marriage can recite the Shiva-Parvati marriage chapter from the Bal Kand of Goswami Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas throughout Sawan. According to traditional belief, this recitation strengthens devotion and is considered favourable for those seeking harmony in their marital journey.

Shiva Worship And Offerings

Offer Saffron Water On Sawan Monday

On Sawan Mondays, devotees may offer water mixed with saffron to the Shivling. Astrological belief holds that this remedy strengthens Jupiter, the planet associated with marriage, and is believed to support favourable prospects for finding a suitable partner.

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Offer Suhaag Items To Goddess Parvati

Unmarried women may offer bangles, mehndi, bindi and a chunari to Goddess Parvati on Sawan Somwar, Sawan Shivratri or Pradosh Vrat. After the puja, these items can be donated to a married woman. This practice is traditionally associated with prayers for a happy married life and a suitable husband.

Traditional Rituals To Remove Obstacles

Perform Parthiv Shivling Puja And Offer Nagkesar

According to traditional beliefs, those facing hurdles in a relationship or wishing for a love marriage may prepare a Parthiv Shivling using clay and perform Abhishek with water, milk, or Panchamrit during Sawan. Devotees also offer Nagkesar flowers, which are considered dear to Lord Shiva, while chanting:

"हे गौरी शंकरार्धांगि यथा त्वं शंकरप्रिया। तथा मां कुरु कल्याणि कान्तकान्तां सुदुर्लभाम्॥"

Religious belief holds that these rituals express devotion and prayers for marital happiness and the fulfilment of sincere wishes. These remedies are rooted in traditional Hindu beliefs and devotional practices followed during the holy month of Sawan. Devotees may observe them according to their family customs, personal faith, and the guidance of knowledgeable priests or spiritual teachers.