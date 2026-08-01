Sawan Somwar 2026: Can Women Continue The Fast If Periods Begin? Know The Rules

Many women begin the Sawan Somwar Vrat with devotion, but sometimes menstruation starts unexpectedly on the day of the fast. This often leads to confusion about whether the vrat should be continued or discontinued. According to traditional religious beliefs, a fast that has already been undertaken should not be abandoned midway. While certain rituals are avoided during menstruation, the spiritual aspect of the vrat can still be maintained. Here is what traditional scriptures and religious customs say about observing the Sawan Somwar fast during periods, including what is permitted, what should be avoided, and how devotees can continue their worship.

Can The Fast Continue If Menstruation Begins?

According to traditional beliefs, if a woman has already taken the vow to observe the Sawan Somwar or Solah Somwar Vrat and menstruation begins after the fast has started, she does not have to break her fast. The vrata can be completed as planned because the intention and commitment behind the fast are considered significant in religious practice.

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However, customs mentioned in texts such as Nityakarma Puja Pustak, Dharmasindhu and Nirnaya Sindhu advise women to refrain from participating in certain ritualistic practices during menstruation.

What Worship Is Allowed During Menstruation?

As per religious customs, women observing their periods should avoid touching the Shivling, performing Jalabhishek, handling puja items, visiting temples for worship, or taking part in havans. However, this does not mean that worship has to stop completely.

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Scriptural traditions place great importance on Manas Puja (mental worship). Women can continue chanting Lord Shiva's mantras, meditate, read the Shiva Purana, or listen to the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha. These practices help maintain the spiritual essence of the fast without performing physical rituals.

Foods And Conduct During The Fast

Religious belief holds that fasting is not only about avoiding food but also about maintaining discipline in thoughts, words, and actions. Devotees are advised to avoid arguments, harsh language, and speaking ill of others while observing the vrat. For those observing the fast, commonly accepted vrat foods include sabudana khichdi, makhana kheer, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, sweet potato, arbi, and dishes prepared using sendha namak.

These practices are based on long-standing religious beliefs and traditional customs followed by devotees. Individuals may choose to observe the vrat according to their family traditions, personal faith, and guidance from their religious elders or priests.