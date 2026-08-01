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English NewsReligionSawan Somwar 2026: Can Women Continue The Fast If Periods Begin? Know The Rules

Sawan Somwar 2026: Can Women Continue The Fast If Periods Begin? Know The Rules

Can women continue the Sawan Somwar Vrat if menstruation begins? Traditional beliefs say the fast need not be broken, though certain rituals are avoided. Know what scriptures and customs say about worship, fasting rules, mental prayer, and permitted vrat practices during periods.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sawan fast continues if menstruation begins, intention is key.
  • Avoid physical rituals; perform mental worship, chanting, meditation.
  • Fast involves disciplined thoughts, words, actions, and specific foods.

Many women begin the Sawan Somwar Vrat with devotion, but sometimes menstruation starts unexpectedly on the day of the fast. This often leads to confusion about whether the vrat should be continued or discontinued. According to traditional religious beliefs, a fast that has already been undertaken should not be abandoned midway. While certain rituals are avoided during menstruation, the spiritual aspect of the vrat can still be maintained. Here is what traditional scriptures and religious customs say about observing the Sawan Somwar fast during periods, including what is permitted, what should be avoided, and how devotees can continue their worship.

Can The Fast Continue If Menstruation Begins?

According to traditional beliefs, if a woman has already taken the vow to observe the Sawan Somwar or Solah Somwar Vrat and menstruation begins after the fast has started, she does not have to break her fast. The vrata can be completed as planned because the intention and commitment behind the fast are considered significant in religious practice.

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However, customs mentioned in texts such as Nityakarma Puja Pustak, Dharmasindhu and Nirnaya Sindhu advise women to refrain from participating in certain ritualistic practices during menstruation.

What Worship Is Allowed During Menstruation?

As per religious customs, women observing their periods should avoid touching the Shivling, performing Jalabhishek, handling puja items, visiting temples for worship, or taking part in havans. However, this does not mean that worship has to stop completely.

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Scriptural traditions place great importance on Manas Puja (mental worship). Women can continue chanting Lord Shiva's mantras, meditate, read the Shiva Purana, or listen to the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha. These practices help maintain the spiritual essence of the fast without performing physical rituals.

Foods And Conduct During The Fast

Religious belief holds that fasting is not only about avoiding food but also about maintaining discipline in thoughts, words, and actions. Devotees are advised to avoid arguments, harsh language, and speaking ill of others while observing the vrat. For those observing the fast, commonly accepted vrat foods include sabudana khichdi, makhana kheer, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, sweet potato, arbi, and dishes prepared using sendha namak.

These practices are based on long-standing religious beliefs and traditional customs followed by devotees. Individuals may choose to observe the vrat according to their family traditions, personal faith, and guidance from their religious elders or priests.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Sawan Somwar Vrat be continued if menstruation begins after it has started?

Yes, according to traditional beliefs, if the fast has already begun, it does not need to be broken. The intention and commitment behind the fast are considered highly significant.

What specific rituals should women avoid during menstruation while observing the Sawan Somwar fast?

Women should avoid touching the Shivling, performing Jalabhishek, handling puja items, visiting temples for worship, and participating in havans.

How can women continue their worship during menstruation while observing the Sawan Somwar fast?

They can practice Manas Puja (mental worship), chant Lord Shiva's mantras, meditate, read the Shiva Purana, or listen to the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha.

What types of food are permitted during the Sawan Somwar fast?

Commonly accepted foods include sabudana khichdi, makhana kheer, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, sweet potato, arbi, and dishes prepared using sendha namak.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiva Sawan Monday Fast Sawan Somwar 2026 Sawan Somwar Vrat Periods During Fasting Menstruation And Vrat Sawan Vrat Rules
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