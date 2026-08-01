Yes, according to traditional beliefs, if the fast has already begun, it does not need to be broken. The intention and commitment behind the fast are considered highly significant.
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Sawan Somwar 2026: Can Women Continue The Fast If Periods Begin? Know The Rules
Can women continue the Sawan Somwar Vrat if menstruation begins? Traditional beliefs say the fast need not be broken, though certain rituals are avoided. Know what scriptures and customs say about worship, fasting rules, mental prayer, and permitted vrat practices during periods.
- Sawan fast continues if menstruation begins, intention is key.
- Avoid physical rituals; perform mental worship, chanting, meditation.
- Fast involves disciplined thoughts, words, actions, and specific foods.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the Sawan Somwar Vrat be continued if menstruation begins after it has started?
What specific rituals should women avoid during menstruation while observing the Sawan Somwar fast?
Women should avoid touching the Shivling, performing Jalabhishek, handling puja items, visiting temples for worship, and participating in havans.
How can women continue their worship during menstruation while observing the Sawan Somwar fast?
They can practice Manas Puja (mental worship), chant Lord Shiva's mantras, meditate, read the Shiva Purana, or listen to the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha.
What types of food are permitted during the Sawan Somwar fast?
Commonly accepted foods include sabudana khichdi, makhana kheer, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, sweet potato, arbi, and dishes prepared using sendha namak.
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