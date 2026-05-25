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HomeReligionFirst Glimpse Of 'Baba Barfani' Emerges Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2026: WATCH

First Glimpse Of 'Baba Barfani' Emerges Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2026: WATCH

The first glimpse of Baba Barfani has emerged from the sacred Amarnath cave ahead of the annual pilgrimage, boosting excitement and devotion among lakhs of devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 May 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First glimpse of Amarnath's ice Shivling appears auspicious.
  • Formations resembling Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha seen.
  • Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims registered for the Yatra.
  • Yatra faces challenging routes, enhanced security measures deployed.

An exciting update has emerged for pilgrims preparing for the annual Amarnath Yatra. A video from the sacred Amarnath cave has surfaced online, offering the first glimpse of 'Baba Barfani' ahead of the pilgrimage season. The footage shows the naturally formed ice Shivling in its grand and divine form inside the holy cave shrine.

The appearance of the sacred ice formation just before the start of the yatra is being considered highly auspicious by devotees across the country. Every year, thousands of pilgrims wait eagerly for the sacred sighting of Baba Barfani, which holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu belief.

Divine Presence Of Goddess Parvati And Lord Ganesh

This year’s first glimpse has drawn even greater attention because devotees claim that two additional formations can also be seen near the main ice Shivling. According to pilgrims and believers, these shapes resemble Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha alongside the main form of Lord Shiva.

Devotees believe the complete divine appearance is extremely sacred and spiritually significant. The visuals have further increased excitement and devotion among those planning to undertake the pilgrimage this year.

Registration Crosses 3.5 Lakh Ahead Of Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra is regarded as one of the most important events in the Hindu religious calendar. This year, the pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3. Enthusiasm among devotees remains high, with more than 3.5 lakh pilgrims already registered for the journey.

Authorities and local administration are continuously working to ensure smooth arrangements for the yatra. Preparations include security deployment, medical assistance, accommodation facilities, and other essential services for pilgrims.

Challenging Routes To The Holy Cave

The journey to the sacred cave is known for its difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions. Pilgrims often have to travel through steep mountain paths and unpredictable climatic conditions during the trek.

Devotees generally choose between two routes, the traditional and longer Pahalgam route or the shorter but steeper Baltal route. For many pilgrims, the yatra is not only a spiritual experience but also a test of endurance, faith, and determination.

Multi-Layered Security Arrangements In Place

Considering the scale and importance of the pilgrimage, pilgrim safety remains the top priority for the government. A multi-layered security plan has been implemented for the yatra.

Thousands of personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force, and other security agencies will be deployed along the pilgrimage routes. Surveillance has also been intensified using advanced technology and drones to monitor sensitive areas and respond quickly to any emergency situation.

Yatra To Conclude On Raksha Bandhan

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The festival marks the symbolic conclusion of the nearly two-month-long spiritual journey.

Special prayers and rituals are performed inside the cave shrine on the final day of the yatra. Every year, thousands of devotees complete their pilgrimage on this auspicious occasion, ending the sacred journey with a deep sense of peace and devotion.

Before You Go

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Amarnath Yatra begin this year?

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3rd and will conclude on August 28th, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

What is significant about the recent glimpse of Baba Barfani?

The first glimpse of Baba Barfani shows the naturally formed ice Shivling and is considered highly auspicious by devotees. This year, formations resembling Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha are also reportedly visible.

How many pilgrims have registered for the Amarnath Yatra so far?

Enthusiasm among devotees remains high, with over 3.5 lakh pilgrims already registered for the journey this year.

What are the routes to the Amarnath cave?

Pilgrims can choose between the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter, steeper Baltal route. Both journeys involve challenging terrain and weather conditions.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Yatra Baba Barfani Amarnath Cave Amarnath Yatra 2026 Amarnath Shivling Baba Barfani First Glimpse
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