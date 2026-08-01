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English NewsReligionHariyali Teej 2026: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Sindhara Customs

Hariyali Teej 2026: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Sindhara Customs

Hariyali Teej 2026 will be observed on August 15, marking the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Know the auspicious muhurat, Sindhara tradition, rituals, significance, and why women wear green, apply mehndi, and enjoy swings during the Sawan festival.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hariyali Teej fast observed August 15, 2026 for marital bliss.
  • Goddess Parvati's penance originated fast; women observe traditions.
  • Sindhara gift from parents ensures daughter's marital good fortune.
  • Swings, green attire symbolize monsoon's joy and prosperity.

The Hariyali Teej fast is observed on the third day of the bright fortnight of the month of Shravan. According to the calendar, this year the Hariyali Teej date will begin at 6:46 pm on August 14th and end at 5:28 pm on August 15th. According to the rising date, the Hariyali Teej fast will be observed on August 15th, 2026. This fast is considered a symbol of marital bliss and the attainment of a desired husband.

On this day, women wear green sarees and bangles, adorn themselves with sixteen adornments, go to their parents' home, folk songs of Sawan are sung, and swings hanging from trees are enjoyed. This festival is celebrated with joy, love, and traditional customs throughout the day.

Hariyali Teej Muhurta - 7:29 am to 9:28 am, followed by Rahukaal

Hariyali Teej in Shiva Purana

Tapasa paramghoren toshito'ham tvayanghe. वरं वृनिष्व कल्यानी यत्ते मनसी वर्तते॥

According to mythology, the Hariyali Teej fast was first observed by Goddess Parvati, yearning to have Lord Shiva as her husband. According to the verse, Lord Shiva said to Goddess Parvati, "O Kalyani! You have pleased me with your rigorous penance. Now ask for whatever boon you desire." This resulted in the reunion of Shiva and Parvati.

ALSO READ | Devotees Should Avoid These 5 Foods During Sawan, Here's Why

Sindhara, a special tradition of Hariyali Teej

The festival of Hariyali Teej is considered incomplete without this tradition. Sindhara is a gift in which certain items are sent from the bride's parents to her in-laws' home as a token of love, respect, and good wishes.

This tradition is observed with great enthusiasm, especially in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Through this, parents wish their daughters eternal good fortune, a happy married life, and prosperity. In some places, Sindhara is sent a day before Teej.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026: When Is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And Moonrise Time

Sindhara Items - Green saree, suit, green and red bangles, mehndi, bindi, sindoor and other Suhaag items, sweets, especially Ghevar, Feni, Gujiya and Laddoo, seasonal fruits and dry fruits, coconut, betel leaf, betel nut and puja items.

Why are swings played on Hariyali Teej?

Nature is at its most beautiful during the rainy season. Swinging on a swing is considered a symbol of this natural beauty and joy. Therefore, on Hariyali Teej, women celebrate the arrival of Sawan by hanging swings from trees. This folk tradition has become an integral part of the Shravan month and Teej celebrations for centuries.

FAQs

Q1. Why are green clothes worn on Hariyali Teej?
Answer: Green is considered a symbol of the monsoon season, greenery, prosperity, and good fortune. Therefore, on Hariyali Teej, women wear green clothes, green bangles, and apply henna to worship Goddess Parvati.

Q2. Can unmarried girls also offer Suhaag items on Hariyali Teej?
Answer: Yes. Unmarried girls can offer Suhaag items like vermilion, bangles, henna, and a scarf to Goddess Parvati. This is a symbol of reverence for Goddess Gauri. However, they do not wear vermilion themselves.

Q3. When is Sindhara sent on Hariyali Teej?
Answer: In most places, it is customary to send Sindhara the day before Teej or on the morning of Teej. It includes clothing, cosmetics, sweets, fruits, and puja materials.

Q4. Is swinging on a swing on Hariyali Teej mentioned in the scriptures?
Answer: No. There is no direct mention of swinging on a swing in the Shiva Purana, Skanda Purana, or other major scriptures. It is an ancient folk tradition associated with the celebration of Sawan and Hariyali, which is still observed with great enthusiasm today.

Disclaimer:  The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com  does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary significance of the Hariyali Teej fast?

This fast symbolizes marital bliss and the attainment of a desired husband. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati first observed it to have Lord Shiva as her husband, leading to their reunion.

What is the Sindhara tradition on Hariyali Teej?

Sindhara is a special gift sent from the bride's parents to her in-laws' home. It signifies love, respect, and good wishes, hoping for eternal good fortune and a happy married life for their daughter.

What items are typically included in Sindhara?

Sindhara includes green sarees, bangles, mehndi, sindoor, and other 'Suhaag' items. It also contains sweets like Ghevar, Feni, Gujiya, laddoo, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, and puja essentials.

When will Hariyali Teej be observed in 2026?

In 2026, the Hariyali Teej fast will be observed on August 15th, according to the rising date. The Teej period starts on August 14th at 6:46 pm and ends on August 15th at 5:28 pm.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiva Goddess Parvati Hariyali Teej Date Hariyali Teej 2026 Shiva Purana Hariyali Teej Muhurat Hariyali Teej Fast Sawan Festival Sindhara
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