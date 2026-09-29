Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law Comes Into Force As Mumbai Churches Seek Written Declarations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra's anti-conversion law now penalizes forced or deceitful conversions.

Converts must pre-notify authorities; penalties extend to ten years.

Mumbai churches now seek voluntary prayer declarations from worshippers.

Maharashtra joins several other states with similar laws.

After President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation and it was notified in the state gazette, Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law came into force. The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, brings penalties for religious conversions allegedly carried out through force, coercion, fraud, inducement, misrepresentation, undue influence or marriage-related deception.

The legislation was passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature during the Budget Session in March and was notified in the official gazette on July 30. The development has also prompted some churches in and around Mumbai to introduce written declarations from worshippers stating that they attend prayer meetings voluntarily.

ALSO READ: Why Does Shardiya Navratri Last 9 Days While Durga Puja Lasts 5 Days? Know The Religious Difference

Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law: What Does It Say?

Under the new law, anyone intending to convert to another religion must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days before the proposed conversion. The prescribed procedures following the conversion must also be completed.

The Act makes conversions involving force, coercion, fraud, allurement, undue influence, misrepresentation or deception linked to marriage punishable offences. A first-time offender can face imprisonment of up to seven years, while the punishment can extend to 10 years for repeat offences.

The law also permits the parents, siblings and other close relatives of a person who has allegedly been subjected to unlawful conversion to file a complaint.

Mumbai Churches Seek Voluntary Declarations

According to a BBC report cited in the original report, some churches in and around Mumbai have started asking worshippers to provide written declarations confirming that their participation in prayer is voluntary.

The practice reportedly began at some churches in late August, ahead of the law's implementation. The declaration reads: "I came here to pray of my own free will."

The move comes as religious institutions adjust to the new legal framework surrounding conversion in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: October 2026: Rare Rajyogs May Bring Wealth And Prosperity To These 4 Zodiac Signs

Maharashtra Joins States With Anti-Conversion Laws

Maharashtra now joins several other states that have enacted legislation regulating religious conversion.

These states include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, among others.