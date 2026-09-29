The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, penalizes religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud, inducement, misrepresentation, undue influence, or marriage-related deception.
Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law Comes Into Force As Mumbai Churches Seek Written Declarations
Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law is now in force. Here’s what the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act says and why some Mumbai churches seek written declarations.
- Maharashtra's anti-conversion law now penalizes forced or deceitful conversions.
- Converts must pre-notify authorities; penalties extend to ten years.
- Mumbai churches now seek voluntary prayer declarations from worshippers.
- Maharashtra joins several other states with similar laws.
After President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation and it was notified in the state gazette, Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law came into force. The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, brings penalties for religious conversions allegedly carried out through force, coercion, fraud, inducement, misrepresentation, undue influence or marriage-related deception.
The legislation was passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature during the Budget Session in March and was notified in the official gazette on July 30. The development has also prompted some churches in and around Mumbai to introduce written declarations from worshippers stating that they attend prayer meetings voluntarily.
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Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law: What Does It Say?
Under the new law, anyone intending to convert to another religion must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days before the proposed conversion. The prescribed procedures following the conversion must also be completed.
The Act makes conversions involving force, coercion, fraud, allurement, undue influence, misrepresentation or deception linked to marriage punishable offences. A first-time offender can face imprisonment of up to seven years, while the punishment can extend to 10 years for repeat offences.
The law also permits the parents, siblings and other close relatives of a person who has allegedly been subjected to unlawful conversion to file a complaint.
Mumbai Churches Seek Voluntary Declarations
According to a BBC report cited in the original report, some churches in and around Mumbai have started asking worshippers to provide written declarations confirming that their participation in prayer is voluntary.
The practice reportedly began at some churches in late August, ahead of the law's implementation. The declaration reads: "I came here to pray of my own free will."
The move comes as religious institutions adjust to the new legal framework surrounding conversion in Maharashtra.
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Maharashtra Joins States With Anti-Conversion Laws
Maharashtra now joins several other states that have enacted legislation regulating religious conversion.
These states include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, among others.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law?
What are the requirements for individuals planning a religious conversion in Maharashtra?
Individuals must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days before the proposed conversion. They also need to complete prescribed procedures after the conversion.
What penalties do offenders face under the new anti-conversion law?
A first-time offender can be imprisoned for up to seven years. Repeat offences carry a maximum imprisonment of 10 years.
How have churches in Mumbai responded to the new anti-conversion law?
Some churches in and around Mumbai have begun requesting written declarations from worshippers, confirming their voluntary participation in prayer meetings.